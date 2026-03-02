Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

Powergrid's new transmission systems will evacuate renewable power from Rajasthan's major solar zones, including Bhadla, strengthening national green energy infrastructure

Modi, Narendra Modi

(File Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:23 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated two transmission infrastructure projects worth over ₹3,600 crore and developed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid), a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, in Rajasthan.
 
One of the projects includes the transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy zones (REZ) in Rajasthan (20 GW), comprising the 765/400/220 kV Bhadla-III substation and the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-III–Sikar-II transmission line. The other project is the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for power evacuation from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW), comprising the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-II–Sikar-II second transmission line.
 
These transmission systems have been developed to facilitate large-scale evacuation of renewable energy from REZ in Rajasthan, especially from the Bhadla region, which hosts one of the world’s largest solar parks with a capacity exceeding 2.2 GW.
   
As of February 15, 2026, Powergrid has commissioned and is operating 290 substations, more than 1,84,370 ckm of transmission lines and 6,02,016 MVA of transformation capacity across the country.                 
 

More From This Section

quick commerce companies

Quick commerce firms go festive with Holi-themed sections, festive offerspremium

NITI Aayog

Tata Motors, M&M, and JSW MG oppose Niti Aayog's transport reportpremium

textile, textiles

West Asia crisis: Piled-up cargo, frozen orders hit textile industrypremium

Industry has called for the time-bound and uniform implementation of the four Labour Codes to improve ease of doing business

India's IIP growth eases to a three-month low of 4.8% in January

Topics : Narendra Modi Power Sector Industry News Power Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayM4 iPad Air