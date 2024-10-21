Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / PM MITRA, PLI schemes to bring Rs 95,000 cr investment into textiles sector

PM MITRA, PLI schemes to bring Rs 95,000 cr investment into textiles sector

The textiles secretary informed that "much more substantive outcomes" are being envisaged from the Bharat Tex 2025 mega textiles event to be held in February next year

textile industry

The seven mega textiles parks under PM MITRA scheme are coming up in Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow/Hardoi) and Maharastra (Amravati).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's textiles sector is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 95,000 crore from the seven PM MITRA mega textile parks and the PLI scheme for man-made fabrics and technical textile products in the next 3-5 years, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said on Monday.

Apart from the two schemes, the textiles sector will also draw investments from several other channels like FDI (foreign direct investment), she shared, highlighting the government's focus on promoting "sunrise sectors" of man-made fabric, apparel and technical textile.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The textiles secretary informed that "much more substantive outcomes" are being envisaged from the Bharat Tex 2025 mega textiles event to be held in February next year, in terms of not only MoUs but also investments and business generation.

 

"We are having 7 textile parks so each of them is expected to generate something like Rs 10,000 crore of investment, that's about Rs 70,000 crore and another Rs 25,000 crore under the PLI scheme for technical textiles and MMF fibre.

"Some of the investment under PLI has already been grounded and in the next 3-5 years or so we should have these large investments coming under the schemes itself. Apart from the schemes, of course a lot of other investment will also be happening, of course there would be FDI and investment from other sources," the Textile Secretary told PTI.

The seven mega textiles parks under PM MITRA scheme are coming up in Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow/Hardoi) and Maharastra (Amravati).

More From This Section

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Govt to work on designing, manufacturing planes in India, says Naidu

real estate

Real estate remains most preferred asset class for investment: Report

Apparel-Exports

US buyers turn to India for apparel as Bangladesh faces growing concerns

Ashiana Housing

Housing sales in 30 major tier II cities down 13% in Jul-Sep: PropEquity

Sunil Mittal

Satellite 'magic bullet', offers chance to cover areas left out: Mittal

"We are certainly looking at much more substantive outcomes not just MoUs but business getting generated and investments, etc. happening," Shah said on Bharat Tex.

The government approved the Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for the textiles sector in 2021, aiming to promote the production of man-made fabric and technical textile products over five years.

"Bharat Tex 2025 to be held in February is expected to be even bigger than Bharat Tex 2024. We invite you to join Bharat Tex not only as attendees but also as partners and to explore joint ventures for investments and to explore sourcing opportunities. The event represents a chance to experience first-hand energy and creativity of Indian textiles while gaining access to Indian market and export channels world-wide," Special Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran said.

He was addressing an interaction between the government and foreign missions in India to drive engagement on Bharat Tex 2025, slated to be held from February 14-17.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PLI scheme

Voltas, Daikin, and Orient among 38 white goods PLI scheme bidders

energy, electricity

PLI scheme for power transmission soon: Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

PLI for transmission equipment manufacturing can be explored: Power secy

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

Voltas among 38 applicants in PLI scheme's 3rd round for white goods

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Topics : PLI scheme Investment tips

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon