PM Modi virtually launches multiple development projects in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 34,400 crores in Chhattisgarh under 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh'.

The projects cater to several important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, and Solar Energy among others.

Addressing the programme virtually, the Prime Minister hailed the development undertaken in Chhattisgarh saying that the dream of building a Viksit Chhattisgarh will be realised through the empowerment of farmers, youth and Nari Shakti.

"Today, we are moving ahead with the resolve of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'! The BJP has made it, and only BJP will improvise it!," the Prime Minister said.

"Chhattisgarh has hardworking farmers, talented youth and a wealth of nature. Whatever is needed to develop, Chhattisgarh had it earlier and is there even today. But those who ruled the country for a long time after independence did not have a big vision," he said.

He also thanked the people of the state for BJP's victory in the recent assembly polls.

"You have blessed us a lot in the assembly elections. It is the result of your blessings that we are among you with the resolution of 'Developed Chhattisgarh'. BJP has made it, only the BJP will improve it. This is being further confirmed by today's event," he said.

During the occasion, PM Modi dedicated NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (2x800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) in Raigarh.

While Stage-I of the station is built with an investment of around Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II of the project shall be constructed on the available land of Stage-I premises, thus requiring no additional land for the expansion, and entails an investment of Rs 15,530 crore, a PMO release said.

Equipped with highly efficient Super Critical technology (for Stage I) and Ultra Super Critical technology (for Stage II), the project will ensure lesser Specific Coal Consumption and Carbon Dioxide emission.

While 50 per cent of power from both Stage I and II is allocated to the state of Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving the power scenario in several other states and UTs, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli among others, the release said.

Prime Minister also inaugurated three key First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited, built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crores.

They will help in faster, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanised evacuation of coal, the release stated.

These projects include the Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL's Dipka Area, and the Chhal and Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL's Raigarh Area. FMC projects ensure the mechanized movement of coal from pithead to coal handling plants equipped with silos, bunkers, and rapid loading systems through conveyor belts, as per the release.

In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Solar PV Project at Rajnandgaon built at a cost of around Rs. 900 Crore.

The project is expected to generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and will mitigate around 4.87 million tons of CO2 emissions over 25 years, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by about 8.86 million trees over the same period.

Strengthening the rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated the Bilaspur - Uslapur Flyover to be built at a cost of around Rs 300 Crores.

This will reduce the heavy congestion of traffic and stoppage of coal traffic at Bilaspur going towards Katni. Further, PM Modi dedicated a 50MW Solar Power Plant in Bhilai. It will help in the utilization of solar energy in running trains.

Prime Minister also dedicated rehabilitation and upgradation of the 55.65 km long Section of NH-49 to two lanes with paved shoulders.

According to the PMO release, the project will help in improving connectivity between two important cities Bilaspur and Raigarh. The PM also dedicated rehabilitation and upgradation of a 52.40 km long section of NH-130 to two lanes with paved shoulders.

The project will help in improving the connectivity of Ambikapur city with Raipur and Korba city and will boost the economic growth of the area, it added.