Prada executives visit Kolhapur to understand Kolhapuri chappal making

Italian luxury brand Prada’s team of four executives from Italy visited Kolhapur in Maharashtra over Tuesday and Wednesday to understand the art of making the Kolhapuri chappal.
The team included Paolo Tiveron, director of men’s technical and production department – footwear division; Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager – footwear division; Andrea Pollastrelli, external consultant; and Roberto Pollastrelli, external consultant. They were part of the four-member team that visited Kolhapur for the two-day trip.
Prior to the visit, Prada’s team held an online meeting on July 11 with executives from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA).
The team visited four production clusters in and around Kolhapur where Kolhapuri chappals are traditionally made. These include Subhash Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kandalgaon, and Kagal village—home to a cluster of women artisans.
This visit comes in the wake of controversy over Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which featured footwear strikingly similar to Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week last month.
The sandals, which closely resemble the traditional Kolhapuri chappal, are priced at around Rs 100,000. The fashion house faced backlash for failing to credit India as the inspiration behind the design.
“The team from Prada has been in India over the last two days to evaluate our production facilities where Kolhapuri chappals are made. While the standards at which Prada manufactures its footwear are very different from ours, they will return to Italy and submit a report on the visit,” said Lalit Gandhi, president of MACCIA, speaking to Business Standard.
Gandhi added that, if all goes well, the Prada business team will visit Mumbai in August to decide how to take the proposal forward.
MACCIA has also recommended that Prada consider adding four more Maharashtra-based products—such as region-specific jewellery—to its catalogue.
In June, MACCIA wrote to Prada regarding the use of Kolhapuri chappals in its fashion show. In its response, Prada stated: “We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men’s 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship.”
The letter further noted: “We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities—as we have done in past collections—to ensure rightful recognition of their craft.”
In a related development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against Prada for its alleged use of the Kolhapuri chappal design. The plea claimed that Kolhapuri chappals are protected under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.