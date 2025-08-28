Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Property prices rise in 45 of 50 cities in Q1 of FY26: NHB report

Property prices rise in 45 of 50 cities in Q1 of FY26: NHB report

Primary residential properties in Ahmedabad witnessed an increase of 6.8% while those in Bengaluru rose by 9.1%, and in Chennai by 7%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 28 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

As many as 45 cities out of 50 registered an increase in property prices during the first quarter of 2025-26, according to data released by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

"Out of the 50 cities covered, 5 cities registered a decline in the property prices on an annual basis. Howrah registered the maximum decline of 6.1 per cent followed by Kochi (5.5 per cent) and Thiruvananthapuram (4.8 per cent)," the latest residential housing price index NHB RESIDEX released on Thursday said.

The 50-city Housing Price Index (HPI), based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies, recorded an annual increase of 5.7 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago, it added.

 

Seven key primary residential markets witnessed an appreciation in property prices during April-June 2025, it said.

Primary residential properties in Ahmedabad witnessed an increase of 6.8 per cent while those in Bengaluru rose by 9.1 per cent, and in Chennai by 7 per cent.

Hyderabad (2.3 per cent), Kolkata (6.8 per cent), Mumbai (5.2 per cent) and Pune (6 per cent) recorded increase in the index on an annual basis whereas for Delhi, the index was around the same level as Q1 FY25 as per the Housing Price Index published by the National Housing Bank.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 0.5 per cent in April-June period. The index has shown an increasing trend on the Q-o-Q basis since September 2021.

Meanwhile, the interest rate on home loans moderated by 100 basis points in February 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Real Estate property National Housing Bank Housing market

Aug 28 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

