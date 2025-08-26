Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Rs 5 cr flat in Mumbai's Bandra West

Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Rs 5 cr flat in Mumbai's Bandra West

The deal also includes one garage space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Anil Kapoor

he transaction, registered in August 2025, shows that the apartment is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd.

Sunainaa Chadha
Aug 26 2025

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs. 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com. The transaction was registered in August 2025.
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd.. It has a built-up area of 1,165 sq. ft and carpet area of 970.71 sq.ft. The deal also includes one garage space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
 
Bandra West is recognized as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, with proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
 
Anil Kapoor is a veteran Bollywood actor known for his versatility and evergreen energy. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in iconic films across genres. He delivered iconic performances in films like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. His global recognition grew with Slumdog Millionaire and international projects like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Kapoor recently appeared in YRF Spy Universe film War 2.  His son Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Mirzya (2016). He has since starred in the action films Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar (2022).

First Published: Aug 26 2025

