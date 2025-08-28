Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT firms steadier as reliance on H-1B visas has fallen: Mohandas Pai

Indian IT firms steadier as reliance on H-1B visas has fallen: Mohandas Pai

There was no official word from IT industry association Nasscom after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made scathing remarks on these work visas

T V Mohandas Pai

"Indian service companies' dependence on H-1B has come down. Please look at public data, in the last year, who were the top 20 filing of H-1B? Many large American tech companies are filing H-1B. So it is not Indian service companies coming there for H-1B... but the stock of H-1B is very high," Pai told PTI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry veteran and former CFO of Infosys, Mohandas Pai on Thursday said Indian IT firms' dependence on H-1B visas has come down significantly over the years, and that data indicates many leading American tech companies are among the top applicants for these visas.

There was no official word from IT industry association Nasscom after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made scathing remarks on these work visas meant for highly-skilled professionals describing the H-1B visa programme as "scam".

Emails to top Indian IT companies including TCS, Infosys and Wipro for comments, too, did not elicit any response.

 

"The current H-1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire American," Lutnick said in a social media post this week.

When contacted, Pai asserted that Indian IT companies are less dependent on these visas, as also less vulnerable today compared to the past.

Also Read

q1 results, company quarter 1

Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

IT industry

From TCS to Wipro, India's top IT companies a gravy train for shareholderspremium

infosys, tcs

Why Indian IT firms are cutting jobs even as revenue continues to grow

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

TCS

TCS maintains 100% variable pay for 70% of staff in Q1 despite slowdown

"Indian service companies' dependence on H-1B has come down. Please look at public data, in the last year, who were the top 20 filing of H-1B? Many large American tech companies are filing H-1B. So it is not Indian service companies coming there for H-1B... but the stock of H-1B is very high," Pai told PTI.

US Congress has mandated a cap of 65,000 for H-1B visas with additional 20,000 for professionals who have obtained a master's degree or higher from an accredited US institution.

"Last year, I think about 240,000 were renewed... renewal comes every three years. So incremental H-1Bs are being given more to American companies, less to Indian service companies. Indian service companies, most of them have more than 50 per cent of the staff they work with in America who are locals... and their dependence on H-1B has come down," Pai said.

The comments come in the backdrop of US' latest scrutiny on this foreign guest workers' visas for highly skilled professionals. The Trump administration is planning to change the H1B programme, the most sought after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals, and also bring changes to the Green Card process, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said.

"I'm involved in changing the H1B programme. We're going to change that programme, because that's terrible," Lutnick said in an interview to Fox News on Tuesday.

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world.

According to the USCIS website, the H-1B program allows employers in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly-specialised knowledge and a bachelor's degree or higher in the specific specialty, or its equivalent.

A look at the USCIS website shows that for fiscal year 2025 (data as on June 30, 2025), Amazon topped the list of H-1B visa approvals at 10,044.

In that list of top ten beneficiaries, TCS (5505) is at the second spot followed by Microsoft Corp (5189), Meta (5123), Apple (4202), Google (4181), Cognizant (2493), JP Morgan Chase (2440), Walmart (2390) and Deloitte Consulting (2353).

The top 20 list also mentions Infosys (2004), LTIMindtree (1807), and HCL America (1728).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gaming

Head Digital moves Karnataka High Court against real-money gaming ban

Xiaomi

Ridicule vs rivalry: Apple, Samsung cry foul over Xiaomi's ambush adspremium

semiconductor

India aspires to join world's top 5 semiconductor nations, faces long roadpremium

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

India's tablet market dips 32.3% in first half of 2025, Samsung tops chart

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES

Textiles seek more incentives as govt extends duty-free cotton imports

Topics : H1B Visa Indian IT firms Infosys Mohandas Pai on IT industry Mohandas Pai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon