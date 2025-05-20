Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India travel sentiment shifts: Turkey, Azerbaijan visas drop by 42%

India travel sentiment shifts: Turkey, Azerbaijan visas drop by 42%

Visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan fall after diplomatic support for Pakistan; Indian travellers shift focus to Southeast Asia, led by metros and younger users

travel, tourism

Photo: Shutterstock

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Atlys, a visa processing platform, reports a 42 per cent decrease in visa applications for Turkey and Azerbaijan, as Indian traveller sentiment shifted away from the two countries following their support to Pakistan when tensions escalated between India and Pakistan earlier this month.
 
Within 36 hours of the escalation, 60 per cent of users exited the visa application process midway for these two countries. Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys, stated that the reaction was distinct. He noted that travellers shifted plans based on information and available alternatives. Atlys has paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan. Business Standard had previously reported that travel portals and tour operators had stopped taking bookings to these countries, while cancellations of previous travel plans were up 260 per cent.
   
The first quarter of 2025 saw a 64 per cent increase in applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan compared to the same period in 2024. Istanbul, Cappadocia and Baku had been popular choices for Indian travellers, data from the visa processing firm showed.
 
Metro cities show a 53 per cent drop in Turkey-bound applications from places like Delhi and Mumbai. Tier 2 cities, including Indore and Jaipur, experienced a smaller decline of 20 per cent.
 
Group visa requests, including family trips, fell by 49 per cent. Solo and couple applications saw a 27 per cent decrease. This indicates that larger travel groups, often planning well in advance, responded more quickly than individual travellers.

Also Read

PremiumIndia UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK

UK FTA: India may leave Pakistan, Türkiye behind in textile exports

PremiumRecep Tayyip Erdoğan, Narendra Modi

India-Türkiye ties: Of Erdoğan's gambit, Kamikaze drones & diplomatic chill

Premiumtravel agents

Turkiye, Azerbaijan boycott: Passport as an instrument of peaceful protest

exports, imports, trade

Bengaluru's wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

indigo airlines, indigo

Air India denies asking govt to block Indigo deal with Turkish Airlines

 
Atlys data also show that travellers aged 25 to 34 accounted for over 70 per cent of mid-process application drop-offs for Turkey. Women travellers were 2.3 times more likely to reinitiate applications for Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.
 
As Turkey and Azerbaijan saw reduced interest, other destinations gained popularity. Applications to Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt increased by up to 31 per cent. These countries are now attracting travellers who previously considered Baku and Istanbul.
 
Atlys expects this trend to continue even as Southeast Asia-bound travel from India may see a rebound by June and July. This rebound could be led by travellers from metros, younger age groups and digitally savvy users planning short international trips.

More From This Section

Office, Office space

Southern cities top GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25 with 64% market share

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL, BP, Niko move SC to restore ₹12,800 cr gas arbitration award

steel, steel industry

India's dirty furnaces threaten global steel sector's net zero target

PremiumAmritsar, shops

Peace tiptoes in, but businesses remain stalled near Attari-Wagah border

PremiumTelecom industry, telecom sector

Telcos cry foul over Trai's 'complement, not compete' satellite stand

Topics : Turkey Azerbaijan global travel industry India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon