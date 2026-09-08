Raids, shutdowns, warning labels: India's unprecedented food safety push

India is witnessing an unprecedented food safety crackdown, with regulators forcing many local eateries and branded restaurants to suspend operations, while a push for front-of-pack warning labels has rattled the country's more than $100 billion packaged food industry.

Here's an explainer on why ​food safety is suddenly in the spotlight in India.

WHY IS FOOD SAFETY A CHALLENGE IN INDIA?

Consumers in ​India, the world's most populous nation, have long complained about poor hygiene at restaurants and cafes while food adulteration scandals frequently go viral ‌on social media.

Street-food stalls, patronised by millions of Indians, are also often criticised for inadequate hygiene.

Since 2020, food inspectors have tested more than 100,000 samples annually, with roughly one in five found to be unsafe, substandard or lacking proper labels, government data shows. Nearly 8,000 food business licences have been cancelled in the last three years.

"In a country of 1.4 billion people consuming nearly 1.5 trillion meals every year, ensuring food safety is a monumental task," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said last month.

WHY IS REGULATORY ACTION IN THE NEWS?

The FSSAI and some state regulators have intensified checks, releasing regular public updates including photos and videos of raids that have drawn widespread attention online.

In one recent video, FSSAI showed inspectors raiding an unhygienic facility in northern Uttar Pradesh state and seizing 1,300 kg (2,900 pounds) of adulterated cottage cheese, or paneer, which is hugely popular in India among vegetarians.

The regulator has also taken action against some liquor firms including Diageo for improper labeling, as well as energy drink makers like Red Bull over how ‌they promote the products.

WHY IS ONE STATE FOOD SAFETY CHIEF GETTING CELEBRITY STATUS?

The most prominent food safety official is Tukaram Mundhe, food commissioner of Maharashtra state, whose inspections have targeted outlets operated by Domino's, Pizza Hut and McDonald's as well as upscale clubs and restaurants in and around Mumbai, the state capital.

His surprise raids and licence suspensions have drawn widespread public support, with authorities regularly publishing details of enforcement actions.

One of his most high-profile operations came late last month when his team raided a warehouse where expiry dates and nutritional information was being faked on labels of food products manufactured by PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Unilever for exports. Canada has said it is assessing any risk to imports.

HOW IS INDIA PUSHING FOR FRONT-OF-PACK WARNING LABELS DESPITE INDUSTRY LOBBYING?

India has debated front-of-pack warning ​labels for years to flag high content of sugar, salt and fat, like those implemented in Chile and Mexico.

But the measure has repeatedly stalled amid industry ‌opposition. Pressure has intensified recently from health advocates, social media influencers and a Supreme Court case seeking stronger disclosure requirements.

A Reuters story in August also added to public anger and debate after it revealed India had yielded to industry lobbying in March when Coca-Cola and groups backing Nestle opposed ​warning labels.

FSSAI has now proposed ‌a red hexagonal stamp on labels for food products that are high in any two or more nutrients - saturated fat, sugar or salt.

WHY ARE ACTIVISTS AND INDUSTRY BOTH ‌OPPOSED TO THE PROPOSAL?

The proposal has drawn criticism from both industry and public health advocates.

Food industry executives told Reuters that the proposed thresholds for sugar, fat and salt are too strict and could result in warning labels appearing on a large share of packaged foods. A CEO of an ‌Indian food ​firm said: "Everything will ​be red."

An industry group representing snack and confectionery manufacturers said it was "deeply concerned" because sugar, salt and fat are integral ingredients in many traditional products, and warned prominent warnings on labels could hurt sales.

Health advocates, meanwhile, argue the proposal is too lenient because warnings would be ‌required only when two or more ​nutrients exceed prescribed limits, creating what they describe as an "industry-friendly loophole" that disregards public health.

India's Supreme Court is scheduled to review the proposal on September 10.