Rajasthan govt adds 2 more districts to farm power supply project

The state has 41 districts. “Following the 22 districts already covered, agricultural consumers in the Dausa and Karauli districts are now also set to gain access to electricity for farming purposes during two specific blocks of the day,” said Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on X.

The step will benefit more than 52,460 agricultural consumers in Dausa and 35,341 in Karauli, said a senior official of the state energy department.

The state’s Revised Budget for 2024-25 commits to providing daytime electricity to farmers in all districts by 2027. Agricultural consumers in 22 districts receive electricity twice a day for irrigation. Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, a power distribution company (discom), will be in charge of the work in Dausa and Karauli.

Farmers in seven districts under the Jaipur discom, 12 under the Ajmer discom, and three districts under the Jodhpur discom get power supply twice a day for irrigation. The energy department official said that the Jaipur discom is strengthening power infrastructure in Dausa and Karauli districts to help farmers.

“Consequently, 18 new 33 kilovolt (kV) grid substations have been established in Dausa district, and six new 33 kV grid substations have been set up in the Karauli district. In Dausa, the capacity of transformers across 47 33 kV substations has been augmented,” the official said.