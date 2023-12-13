RBI authorises Bandhan Bank to disburse pension to retired railway workers

City-based private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disburse pension to retired railways employees.

In a statement, the bank said the lender will shortly integrate its system with the railways ministry to operationalise the pension disbursement process.

The mandate will give the bank access to around 50,000 retirees each year across 17 zonal offices and eight production units of the railways across the country.

Debraj Saha, head (government business), Bandhan Bank, said, "Indian Railways is one of the largest employers in the country. This will help pensioners to get access to competitive rates offered by the bank and other products of the lender.