RBI authorises Bandhan Bank to disburse pension to retired railway workers

The mandate will give the bank access to around 50,000 retirees each year across 17 zonal offices and eight production units of the railways across the country

pension

The bank said the lender will shortly integrate its system with the railways ministry

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
City-based private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disburse pension to retired railways employees.
In a statement, the bank said the lender will shortly integrate its system with the railways ministry to operationalise the pension disbursement process.
The mandate will give the bank access to around 50,000 retirees each year across 17 zonal offices and eight production units of the railways across the country.
Debraj Saha, head (government business), Bandhan Bank, said, "Indian Railways is one of the largest employers in the country. This will help pensioners to get access to competitive rates offered by the bank and other products of the lender.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bandhan Bank RBI RBI Policy Railway Board Railway Ministry

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

