Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Review of Chinese investment ban in India unlikely anytime soon, says CEA

Review of Chinese investment ban in India unlikely anytime soon, says CEA

Speaking at the IVCA event here, Nageswaran did acknowledge that both countries have been engaged in a conversation on the trade imbalances, probably drawing from the parleys on various issues lately

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said both countries have to understand the importance of mutual dependence and mutual benefits. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A review of the nearly five-year old restrictions on Chinese investments into India is unlikely in the near future, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said both countries have to understand the importance of mutual dependence and mutual benefits. 

"I don't think it is something you would expect to see immediate results because both sides are crossing the river by feeling the stones, so to speak," Nageswaran said, replying to a specific question on whether any changes are afoot.

It can be noted that following violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley in 2020, the Indian government introduced measures restricting investments from countries sharing a land border with India that was taken to be an attempt to restrict Chinese play.

 

Speaking at the IVCA event here, Nageswaran did acknowledge that both countries have been engaged in a conversation on the trade imbalances, probably drawing from the parleys on various issues lately.

Also Read

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India, China agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025: MEA's secy

India-China trade, trade, India China

India's finished steel imports from China hit 7-year high in April-Dec

Premiumpublic-procurement

Govt seeks inter-ministerial clarity on Chinese bidders' registration

India China trade export

How China's export curbs are hurting Indian manufacturing growth

China exports

Here's why developing nations are leading trade investigation against China

"We triggered a conversation because we basically wanted to highlight the fact that our bilateral trade deficit with China in 2024 might be close to USD 93-95 billion. And India is one of the top-3 countries with a huge trade imbalance with China. Naturally, if you are excessively import-dependent, it raises certain vulnerabilities in terms of supply chain," he said.

"But the question is: when it comes to investing in India, whether China also sees it as a mutual win-win is also a question we need to answer," Nageswaran added.

Speaking at the same event later, Renuka Ramnath of Multiples Alternate Asset Management said the private equity fund managed by her had to "leave hundreds of million dollars away" because of stipulations.

Noted corporate lawyer Zia Mody also went public with her concerns on the issue and specifically highlighted the restrictions imposed on general partners as well as being a big difficulty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Footwear, footwear industry

Uttar Pradesh govt readies policy to boost leather, footwear exports

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

SN Subrahmanyan

Welfare scheme benefits causing labour shortages in construction: L&T MD

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Supply of affordable housing down but not demand: HDFC Capital MD & CEO

Office, Office space

Office space demand may rise 5% in top 6 cities to 70 mn sq ft: Colliers

Topics : India china trade Investment Chinese investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon