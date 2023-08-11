Confirmation

Rural sales witness a bounce back in July, but cities disappoint: Bizom

Month-on-month sales growth numbers for July were lower mainly on account of a significant drop in beverage sales

rural, villages, swachh bharat

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Rural sales witnessed a strong comeback in July as stocking at kiranas picked up ahead of the upcoming festivals, according to Bizom. Last month, rural sales growth was 2.3 per cent year-on-year, in contrast with sales in urban areas, which witnessed a decline of 7 per cent. Sales in value terms in cities fell on account of a drop in branded edible oil prices.  

“With the upcoming Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Raksha Bandhan, and Onam celebrations in August, we can definitely expect to see a pick-up in sales,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard.

Month-on-month sales growth numbers for July were lower mainly on account of a significant drop in beverage sales. Sales of beverages declined 39.1 per cent M-o-M and 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y in July this year.

On a year-on-year basis, sales were impacted mainly due to a drop in beverage sales on account of a cooler summer. Commodity sales in value terms declined as “the consumption of branded commodities is higher in urban cities and a significant fall in edible oil prices had an impact on urban sales,” D’Souza said.

“With rainfall having picked up in July 2023, we can expect a normal sowing season and that bodes well for agri-income as the season progresses,” he added.  


Topics : rural sales of FMCG products

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

