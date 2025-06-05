Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / After a dull 2024, pay bump at top campuses for MBA, BTech graduates

After a dull 2024, pay bump at top campuses for MBA, BTech graduates

Median annual salaries at top 10 MBA colleges may rise to ₹26 lakh in 2025 from ₹24 lakh; At top 10 BTech colleges, compensation could rise to ₹17 lakh from ₹16.3 lakh

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season

The Deloitte report highlights improved compensation trends (Representational images)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following a stagnant 2024, engineers and management graduates are set to receive higher salary offers across leading campuses, indicating a revival in hiring activity, The Economic Times reported.
 
According to the ‘Deloitte Campus Workforce Trends: Placement Cycle 2025’ report, median salaries for B-school and engineering graduates are projected to rise by 8.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent year-on-year, respectively. This comes after a decline of 9 per cent for MBAs and 0.1 per cent for engineers in 2024.
 
The report, which looked at placement data from 508 academic institutions and surveyed 238 companies across various industries, highlights improved compensation trends.
   
At the top 10 Master of Business Administration (MBA) colleges, as ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the median annual salary is expected to reach ₹26 lakh in 2025, compared to ₹24 lakh in 2024. For the top 10 BTech colleges, the figure is projected to rise to ₹17 lakh from ₹16.3 lakh in the previous year.
 
Compensation declined for 2024 engineering graduates

Also Read

PremiumIIM, campus placement, placement, jobs

Hire calling: IIM placement season goes beyond Big Tech and Big 4

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS employee strength shrinks by 5,370 in Q3 after 2 quarters of growth

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

IIT Kanpur secures over 1,000 offers in first week of placement process

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal lift Sensex 300pts; Nifty above 24,700; Smallcaps shine

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

India didn't need persuading or mediation to stop: Shashi Tharoor

 
Engineering graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in 2024 experienced a dip in salary offers. Separate studies by Deloitte and TeamLease indicate that the annual compensation for this cohort ranges between ₹15 lakh and ₹16 lakh.
 
According to Deloitte’s 2024 study, average salaries saw a slight decrease for graduates from the top 10 engineering institutes.
 
Drop in median salaries for 2024 batch
 
A TeamLease Services study found that the median annual salary at the older IITs dropped to approximately ₹15 lakh–₹16 lakh in 2024, down from ₹18 lakh–₹20 lakh in 2023. At the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), the highest offer for the PGPX Class of 2024 fell to a six-year low of ₹54.8 lakh per annum.
 
Engineering degrees lead compensation growth in 2025
 
The report quoted Neelesh Gupta, partner at Deloitte India, as saying, “Engineering degrees are leading year-on-year compensation growth (4.65 per cent), outpacing management degrees (2.19 per cent).”
 
BTech graduates continue to secure the highest salary packages, followed by Bachelor of Law and BBA graduates. Compensation growth was strongest in manufacturing, followed by the consumer sector, while life sciences and pharmaceuticals showed the weakest growth.
 
The share of performance-based compensation, or ‘pay at risk’, has become standard in campus hiring. “97 per cent of organisations have adopted short-term incentives, bonuses, or performance-linked pay,” the Deloitte study reported. Pre-placement offer (PPO) conversions across all degree types rose by 24 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) compared to FY24.
 

More From This Section

AI

India doubles down on AI with Rs 10,000 crore fund, 50,000 GPU ambition

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

Premiumclimate funding, startups, climate

Funding in climate-tech startups cools but VCs signal a greener future

PremiumThe deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Bangladesh unrest cuts India's medical tourism revenue by up to 35%

Premiummicrobrewery, liquor

Liquor market: Microbreweries get a fresh fund pour to scale up biz

Topics : campus placement Salary hike Salaries BTech programmes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon