Smelters face severe stress amid soaring copper prices: Industry body

With copper prices surging to record levels, the Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA) has warned that a growing mismatch between global mine supply and smelting capacity is putting severe financial pressure on copper smelters, with treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) plunging to unprecedented negative levels.

These charges, which smelters typically earn for processing copper concentrates supplied by miners, have fallen from positive levels of around $300-400 per tonne to about negative $1,300 per tonne, according to IPCPA.

The sharp decline underscores the tightening availability of copper concentrates as mining output remains constrained while smelting capacity, particularly in China, continues to expand, the industry body said.

IPCPA is the industry body representing leading copper producers in India, including Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper Limited and Vedanta Limited.

In recent months, copper prices have jumped to unprecedented levels, with the London Metal Exchange (LME) price touching a record $14,737 per tonne in September 2026, up nearly 50 per cent over the past year.

According to IPCPA, copper’s price rally has been driven by expectations of US tariffs, tightening mine supply and significant shifts in global inventories.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd said the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from higher copper prices.

Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of thousands of tonnes of copper have been shipped to the US to take advantage of the premium between Comex and LME prices, IPCPA said. Comex inventories have consequently surged to a record 675,000 tonnes, while LME warehouse stocks have fallen to critically low levels, resulting in a concentration of copper stocks in the US, it added.

The industry body said global mine output has also been slightly lower because of operational challenges at three to four key mines globally. At the same time, China has continued to add smelting capacity, increasing competition for an already constrained pool of copper concentrates.

The US Department of Commerce’s report on potential copper import tariffs is also overdue by nearly two months. However, markets continue to price in the possibility of trade restrictions, supporting elevated copper prices, IPCPA said.