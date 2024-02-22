Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Solar installations fall 44% in 2023 due to land related issues: Report

According to the US-based research firm's latest report, a total of 13.4 gigawatt (GW) solar capacity was installed in the country in 2023

Solar panel, solar energy

India has reported a 44 per cent fall in solar installations at 7.5 gigawatt in 2023 due to land acquisition-related issues, research firm Mercom Capital said on Thursday | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has reported a 44 per cent fall in solar installations at 7.5 gigawatt in 2023 due to land acquisition-related issues, research firm Mercom Capital said on Thursday.
According to the US-based research firm's latest report, a total of 13.4 gigawatt (GW) solar capacity was installed in the country in 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As of December 2023, the cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 72 GW. Of which utility-scale projects accounted for 85.4 per cent, and rooftop solar accounted for 14.6 per cent, the report said.
"In 2023, large-scale solar installations fell 51 per cent to 5.8 GW from 11.7 GW in 2022. Extensions granted to several large-scale projects and delays primarily due to land (acquisition) and transmission (connectivity) issues impacted capacity additions during the year. Large-scale solar accounted for 77.2 per cent of annual solar capacity additions, and rooftop solar contributed 22.8 per cent," it said.
Rajasthan followed by Karnataka, and Gujarat were the top three states for cumulative large-scale solar capacity, accounting for 54.8 per cent of installations in the country as of December 2023.
India's large-scale solar project pipeline stood at 105.3 GW, with another 70.6 GW of projects tendered and pending auction, the report said.
Country's installed renewable energy capacity, including large hydropower projects, stood at 179.5 GW, accounting for 42 per cent of the overall power mix at the end of December 2023.
Solar energy projects accounted for 48.5 per cent of all new power capacity installed last year.
As of December 2023, solar energy accounted for 16.9 per cent of India's total installed power capacity and almost 40.1 per cent of the total installed renewable energy capacity.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

California approves new rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

CAIT urge govt to include traders, other stakeholders in talks with farmers

Agri credit crosses Rs 20 trn till Jan in FY24, sharp jump from 2013-14

Tejas fighter takes to the skies with new digital flight control computer

Goa, MakeMyTrip ink pact to promote state's culture, sustainable tourism

Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Solar installation solar panel renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon