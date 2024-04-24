Spectrum sharing, leasing should be allowed for better efficiency: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday recommended that inter-band spectrum sharing and spectrum leasing should be permitted to better utilise spectrum resources in the country.

It also called for the sharing of both active and passive telecom infrastructure by telecom service providers.

In its latest recommendation, TRAI stated that inter-band access spectrum sharing between access service providers could be implemented either by pooling access spectrum held by the participating providers in different frequency bands through common radio access networks or by allowing the partnering access service providers to use each other's radio access networks operating in the shared frequency bands in the local service area.

Currently, only spectrum trading and intra-band spectrum sharing are permitted in the country. For more efficient utilisation of the scarce spectrum, TRAI has recommended that spectrum leasing and inter-band spectrum sharing also be permitted.

Implementation of these recommendations will enable telecom service providers to offer better quality of service and wider coverage of telecommunication services, TRAI stated.

The regulator also suggested the government should explore the possibility of implementing authorised shared access (ASA) technique-based spectrum sharing.





Infrastructure Sharing

TRAI called for telecom service licensees to be allowed to share passive infrastructure such as buildings, towers, electrical equipment, and dark fibre, as well as all active infrastructure elements, with all types of telecommunications service licensees.

The regulator believes this will help telecom service providers achieve greater cost efficiencies and improved time to market.

It noted that projects under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) should include a provision in the agreement with the Universal Service Provider (USP) regarding infrastructure sharing.

"The USP shall not refuse to share the passive infrastructure laid under the project to at least two other telecom service providers on a transparent and non-discriminatory basis," TRAI stated.

This is aimed at extending the benefits of telecom coverage in underserved areas to more than one telecom service provider through effective utilisation of government-funded infrastructure.