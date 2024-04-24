Nearly 50% Gen Z ready for their first independent abroad trip: Survey

As many as 2,000 respondents aged between 18-25 from India were part of the survey.

Almost 50 per cent of Gen Z in India are planning for their first independent international trip, reveals a new survey, with over 80 per cent of them choosing to embark only after cashing in their first paycheck.

The survey, conducted by the global travel marketplace Skyscanner, said while two in three young Indians are diligently saving, only one in five utilise buy-now-pay-later options to make their travel dreams a reality sooner.

"There is a strong desire for travel among India's Gen Z (aged 18-25). Nearly half (47 per cent) of them are eagerly planning leisure trips abroad, without their parents or guardians, fueled by their deep desire for exploration and new adventures (49 per cent)," said the report.

Interestingly, according to the report, titled "First Trip with Skyscanner", financial independence is key to Gen Z, with a whopping 81 per cent choosing to plan their first overseas adventure after landing their first job or receiving their first paycheck.

The results also shed light on the travel behaviours and factors considered by Gen Z in India as they chart their course for their first independent trip without their parents or guardians.



So, with 46 per cent inspired to jet off overseas to experience concerts, sports events, and other big cultural events, and 51 per cent seeing travel as a chance to break free and immerse in new cultures, for most Gen Zs it is all about "expanding horizons".

Gen Zs in India are passionate about exploration! Whether it is their desire to seize the opportunity of semester breaks and long weekends to fuel their wanderlust (42 per cent), or celebrate special milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, or graduations (39 per cent), their passion for travel is undeniable," said Mohit Joshi, travel and destinations expert of Skyscanner, in a statement.

The Gen Z travellers, as per the report, embarking on their first trip abroad would also like to plan every detail down to a tee.

"Almost 3 in 4 Gen Z prefer having their itineraries (76 per cent) and return tickets (73 per cent) booked when planning their first trip. This generation is also budget-conscious, with over half (51 per cent) prioritising finding affordable flights and accommodation for their first overseas trip," it added.

