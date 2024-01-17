Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IT services emerge as top segment in global IT industry spending: Gartner

Indian IT spending to record a double-digit growth of 11.1% in 2024

it companies it sector

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Worldwide IT spending is expected to total $5 trillion in 2024, an increase of 6.8 per cent from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. This is down from the previous quarter's forecast of 8 per cent growth. However, within the total IT spend, IT services have become the largest segment and are expected to grow 8.7 per cent in 2024.

Spending on IT services is expected to grow 8.7 per cent in 2024, reaching $1.5 trillion, said Gartner. This is largely due to enterprises investing in organizational efficiency and optimization projects. These investments will be crucial during this period of economic uncertainty.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, generative AI (GenAI) had significant hype in 2023, but it will not significantly change the growth of IT spending in the near term.

“While GenAI will change everything, it won’t impact IT spending significantly, similar to IoT, blockchain and other big trends we have experienced,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

He further added, “2024 will be the year when organizations actually invest in planning for how to use GenAI, however, IT spending will be driven by more traditional forces, such as profitability, labor, and dragged down by a continued wave of change fatigue.”

In India, the overall spending on IT is estimated to record a double-digit growth of 11.1 per cent in 2024, according to projections released by Gartner on Wednesday.

“Due to a lack of internal skills, Indian businesses are looking to partner with external providers in areas such as AI, industry cloud, security, and data analytics, resulting in the expected growth of IT services spending in 2024,” said the Gartner report.

The spending numbers will be led by spending in the software, IT services, and devices sector.

While the spending in the software sector is expected to grow at 13.4 per cent, the IT services and devices spend is projected to grow at 13.4 and 12.3 per cent, respectively.

“Device spending is expected to rebound in 2024 as Indian consumers expect to increase their spending when replacing their mobile phones and other devices this year,” the report further read.

Also Read

GenAI to create transformational business benefits within 2-5 yrs: Gartner

India's IT spend to reach $124.6 billion in 2024, up 10.7%: Gartner

India charges ahead on the global electric vehicle map, shows Gartner data

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Talent, training, luck: What it takes to get a career break in movies

Govt to announce appointment of new Trai chairperson by month-end: Sources

Maharashtra signs MoUs totalling Rs 1.4 trillion at Davos on 1st day

ESG, technology theme to dominate India Inc acquisitions in 2024

Cooperatives will have big share in targeted $5 trn Indian economy: Shah

Insurance sector may see further listing, M&A in coming months: Moody's


“Even with the expected regained momentum in 2024, the broader IT spending environment remains slightly constrained by change fatigue. Change fatigue could manifest as change resistance — with CIOs hesitating to sign new contracts, commit to long-term initiatives, or take on new technology partners,” said the report.

Topics : IT service IT Industry IT sector Gartner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon