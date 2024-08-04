Business Standard
Spending on outbound tourism to rise 11%, reaching $55 bn in 2034: Report

The 'Navigating Horizons' report jointly prepared by Nangia NXT and Ficci said packaged tours still dominate the outbound market in India

The inclination towards exploring international destinations is expected to continue. Representative Picture

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Spending on outbound tourism is expected to grow from $18.82 billion in 2024 to $55.39 billion in 2034, a report said.
The 'Navigating Horizons' report jointly prepared by Nangia NXT and Ficci said packaged tours still dominate the outbound market in India, with a share of 39.20 per cent in 2024, as there is a preference for choosing pre-planned tour packages from travel service providers due to greater convenience and customisation.
The report said that availability of Indian or vegetarian food options as well as awareness about niche tourism will help increase the number and frequency of Indians engaging in foreign travel in the coming years. The market has already seen robust growth with rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, systemic ease and flexibility in obtaining visas, and a desire for international experiences.
"Countries like Egypt, Azerbaijan and Georgia, among others, known for their rich history, cultural heritage, natural beauty and unique topographies, are attracting more and more Indians to venture abroad. Such destinations are often more affordable as well," the report said.
With a rising urban and young population, the inclination towards exploring international destinations is expected to continue to grow. Demographic trends thus are likely to support growth in outbound tourism in the near future, it added.
"India's outbound tourism market is showing stellar growth and is projected to reach $18.82 billion in 2024. There have also been measurable benefits to allied industries such as aviation and hospitality. The growth in the industry is bolstered by increased consumer spending, visa reforms, social media visibility and commercial marketing efforts," said Suraj Nangia, Head (Government and Public Sector Advisory), Nangia NXT.
With the Indian outbound market expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 per cent and reach $55.39 billion by 2034, the outlook is positive with coordinated efforts by all stakeholders propelling the industry forward, Nangia added.

He said India's outbound tourism not only benefits foreign economies but also significantly boosts India's GDP and strengthens international economic ties. Increased consumer spending, visa reforms, and better connectivity are driving this growth, making India one of the fastest-growing outbound markets globally.
Ahetesham Khan, Executive Director, Sports, Media & Entertainment & Tourism Advisory, Nangia NXT, said that the rise of middle-class families, higher disposable incomes, and a growing interest in international adventures are fuelling this surge.
The report also emphasizes the role of technology and social media in shaping travel decisions. Digital platforms have made it easier for travellers to plan and book their trips, while social media has opened new opportunities for destinations to attract Indian tourists, the report noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

