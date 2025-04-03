Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Registration, time and what's new this year?

Piyush Goyal, the commerce minister, launched the second edition of "Startup Mahakumbh" today. About 3,000 companies, more than 1,000 investors and incubators from 50 countries will participate

Today, April 3, the second edition of the 'Startup Mahakumbh' officially began at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The nationwide gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and business executives is scheduled to take place till April 5. 
 
Sanjiv Singh, the joint secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stated, “This year’s Startup Mahakumbh is bigger and better than last year. Pavilions have been set up in areas double than last year’s. Masterclasses will be organised this year”.
 
He added, “it had previously revealed that there will be about 3,000 entrepreneurs attending this year's event, up from 1,500 the previous year”.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Event Dates and Time

From April 3–5, 2025, the Startup Mahakumbh will take place for the second time. General visitors can enter 'Startup Mahakumbh' for free. On April 4, the timings are from 1 to 6 p.m., and on April 5, they are from 10 am to 4 pm. 

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: The participants 

Over 3,000 companies, 1,000 investors and incubators, approx 10,000 delegates from more than 50 countries, and about 50,000 business visitors are expected to attend the event. Delegates from 64 countries are coming to take part in ithe event.

What is the ‘theme’ of the Startup Mahakumbh 2025?

The theme of this year's event is ‘Jile Se Jagat Tak’ which means ‘From District to the World.’ Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, mentioned that the purpose of the event was to connect Maharathis with leaders in the international sector while bringing them together from all over India, including small towns and regions. In addition to helping them expand their small-town enterprises, this will motivate them to expand globally.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: How to Register?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Startup Mahakumbh at https://startupmahakumbh.org/
 
Step 2: Press on the 'Register Now' option at the top right corner of the website. 
 
Step 3: Choose the Category (Startup Pods, Exhibitor, Investor, Business Visitor, General, etc.)
 
Step 4: Submit the amount required to confirm your entry.
 
Step 5: After the payment, on the email id given to you, you will get a 'confirmation pass' with event details.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Pass prices 

    • Gold Pass
 
Rs 20,000 plus 18% GST is the price. Priority venue registration, preferred conference seats, access to the investor gold lounge, B2B networking access, and lunch in the hall are all benefits of a gold pass.
 
    • The Silver Pass
      
Rs 12,000 plus 18% GST is the price. Silver Pass benefits include lunch in the hall, conference access, and B2B networking.
 
    • Bronze Delegate Pass
      
This just covers conference and exhibition access, and it costs Rs 500 + 18% GST.

Start-up Mahakumbh 2025: What's new?

Tribal business owners will have the opportunity to present their ideas and projects for the first time. The event will feature around 45 tribal startups, many of which receive funding from prestigious institutions including IIT Bhilai, IIM Kashipur, and IIM Calcutta.
 
There will also be flying taxis made in India on show. 11 startups from South Korea will have a pavilion. Nepal is the nation with the biggest pavilion. A two-stage rocket driven by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines will be demonstrated by one of the startups.

Start-up Mahakumbh 2025: What is the agenda?

In order to achieve the shared objective of making India a global leader in startups, the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will unite public and private organizations. "The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will prove to be a game-changer as it returns with a bigger, bolder and better vision and agenda," stated Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and a member of the organizing committee.
 

 

 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

