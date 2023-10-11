Strong domestic demand, raw material cost, pushing up steel prices

Buoyed by robust domestic demand and escalating raw material costs, steel prices are on the rise.

Market intelligence and price reporting firm, SteelMint, notes that the list price of flat steel has surged by Rs 750-2,000 per tonne for October deliveries. Meanwhile, long steel prices experienced an uptick of Rs 1,500 per tonne towards September's end.

Trade or spot prices have similarly shown an upward trend. The monthly average trade price for hot rolled coil (HRC) – a benchmark for flat steel – stood at Rs 57,900 in September (Mumbai), and by October 6, it reached Rs 58,950 per tonne. For long products, the average price of rebar was Rs 56,740 per tonne in September and escalated to Rs 58,100 per tonne by October 9.

A leading producer ascribes this hike in steel prices to the mounting raw material expenses observed in recent months. "Globally, cost impacts are evident and challenging. There's been a notable rise in both iron ore and coking coal prices," the producer stated.

Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, highlighted the spike in raw material costs, pinpointing coking coal that now hovers around $380 per tonne. "This escalation presents a significant challenge, particularly for those steel producers dependent on imported coking coal."

Domestic Dynamics

Flat steel prices began their ascent from August after experiencing a slump between May and July. Nevertheless, trade prices remain shy of their April marks.

Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President at ICRA, opines that the uplift in domestic steel prices mirrors the vigour of local demand. "Hot rolled coil prices now command a 9-10 per cent premium over Chinese export rates, which is atypical. This price escalation has been absorbed due to the potent domestic demand."

From April to August FY24, there was a notable 13.1 per cent growth in demand. Dhar observed a commendable performance across all consumer segments post-monsoon, though he expressed apprehensions about the mounting volume of imports.

Global Factors at Play

However, the sustainability of the domestic price premium remains uncertain.

Roy from ICRA points out the precarious nature of the current pricing, stating, "Given the global trading nature of steel, the existing 9-10 per cent premium that domestic steel enjoys compared to Chinese export rates may not last."

Dhar anticipates a rebound in Chinese prices. He believes that at the prevailing raw material costs, China cannot maintain their current steel prices due to the negative profit margins. "This means either the raw material prices will drop or steel prices will climb. Currently, a reduction in raw material prices seems improbable."

Between May and September 2023, global steel prices (China HRC FOB) remained consistent at $550 per tonne, as per CRISIL Ratings.

Manish Gupta, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings, projects a favourable demand trajectory in 2024, anticipating global steel prices to range between $600 and $650 per tonne. "While global demand might plateau at 0-1 per cent in CY 2023, we foresee a slight surge of 1-3 per cent in 2024. This uptick will be spearheaded by India, with Europe and the US also contributing to the demand."

