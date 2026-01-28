Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UIDAI rolls out updated Aadhaar app with biometric lock, family access

UIDAI rolls out updated Aadhaar app with biometric lock, family access

The revamped Aadhaar app offers online updates for mobile number and address, biometric locking, encrypted sharing and support for family accounts

Adhaar, UIDAI

To help entities follow a uniform policy for offline verification of Aadhaar details, UIDAI has launched an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) policy. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday launched a revamped version of its Aadhaar app, with updated features such as online updation of mobile number and address.
 
For enhanced security, the updated app will also feature a one-click biometric locking and unlocking option, and allow users to share an encrypted version of their Aadhaar card from the app.
 
How does the app support family use and data privacy? 
The Aadhaar details of up to five people from the same family can be uploaded and stored in a single account on the app, with the flexibility to allow users to disclose only the necessary data from their Aadhaar card.
   
Apart from this, the updated app will also allow users to onboard their Aadhaar card on digital wallets of phone makers such as Samsung and Google.

What is UIDAI’s new offline verification policy? 
To help entities follow a uniform policy for offline verification of Aadhaar details, UIDAI has launched an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) policy.
 
What did officials say about data protection and reach? 
Speaking at the event, the Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said that the launch of the updated app helps in data minimisation.
 
“We need to work on the basis of data minimisation as to what we share, and preservation of privacy as to the way we operate. In that context, the launch of the app is a significant development. It enables selective credential sharing,” Krishnan said.
 
UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said the authority continues to make 2.25 crore new Aadhaar enrolments every year, adding that soon almost every district in the country will have an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Topics : Aadhaar UIDAI biometric data

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

