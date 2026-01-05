Telcos ask govt to re-do technology evaluation of D2M broadcasting

Indian telecom industry body has asked the government to re-do the technical evaluation of direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcasting, raising concerns that the process conducted earlier by Prasar Bharati excluded participation of telcos and device ecosystem players, among other stakeholders.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has argued that the absence of stakeholder participation—particularly telecom operators whose networks and spectrum resources are directly impacted by the technology—meant that the scope of the evaluation was confined only to interference and device heating, while excluding several critical aspects, including device certification requirements, electromagnetic field (EMF) compliance, regulatory and licensing implications, real-world usage scenarios, and the readiness of the device and chipset ecosystem.
The industry body has also asked for a structured public consultation through the Department of Telecom and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), as well as the development of standards and performance benchmarks through an open consultative process led by the state-owned Telecommunications Engineering Centre.
“Direct-to-mobile broadcasting has far-reaching implications for spectrum, networks, devices and consumer safety. Any national-level technical evaluation of such a technology must be transparent, inclusive and technology-neutral, with active participation of all affected stakeholders. COAI firmly believes that policy decisions of this magnitude must be grounded in comprehensive technical assessments to safeguard network integrity, efficient spectrum use and long-term digital growth,” SP Kochhar, director general, COAI, said in a statement on Monday.
The industry body has called for “re-conducting the technical evaluation with comprehensive and stakeholder-finalised terms of reference, ensuring evaluation of all relevant D2M technology options in a technology-neutral manner, and involvement of telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators and accredited laboratories across all stages of the evaluation process”.
Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands identified for existing and future 5G use. The direct-to-mobile broadcast service technology can enable direct transmission of live TV channels on mobile phones without cellular connectivity.
The industry players have maintained their stand that any assessment undertaken without the active involvement of telecom service providers and relevant regulators risks overlooking coexistence challenges, interference risks and long-term spectrum planning considerations critical to India’s connectivity roadmap.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had in September 2025 directed that a comprehensive technical evaluation of D2M be undertaken, with clearly defined terms of reference (ToR), participation of all relevant stakeholders and inclusion of all parallel technology options.
As per the evaluation done in November 2025 by Prasar Bharati along with IIT Kanpur through the Telecommunications Engineering Centre, concerns regarding interference of direct-to-mobile broadcast services with telecom services and heating of mobile devices while using D2M broadcast services—raised by some stakeholders—were refuted.
COAI said the telecom industry was taken by surprise by the subsequent publication of a technical test report conducted without the participation of telecom service providers and device ecosystem partners, and without sharing the terms of reference used for the technical tests with all stakeholders prior to their conduct.
A key concern raised by COAI is that the evaluation focused on only one technology standard, without assessing other comparable and globally relevant solutions such as cellular-based broadcast technologies. “The industry has consistently emphasised that any national-level assessment of D2M must be technology-neutral, allowing for a fair and objective comparison of all viable options on parameters such as coexistence with IMT/5G networks, scalability, device impact and long-term spectrum efficiency,” the industry body said.