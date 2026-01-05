Maritime lender Sagarmala Finance eyes ₹2,000 cr equity infusion from govt

India’s first maritime lender, state-owned Sagarmala Finance Corporation (SMFCL), hit the ground running with a ₹4,300 crore disbursal announcement last Tuesday, within two months of being set up as a non-banking finance company (NBFC).
However, the rechristened entity faces teething troubles and is eyeing an aggressive lending plan and government support, a top executive said. “Right now, the challenge is that since our net worth is very limited, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), we need to follow certain regulatory norms such as the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and exposure norms,” said LVS Sudhakar Babu, managing director of SMFCL, in an interview with Business Standard.
The company cannot lend beyond 25 per cent to each individual borrower or 40 per cent per group. “This is becoming a challenge. Though there is potential business available right now, we are unable to lend because of these restrictions. As an alternative, we have requested the government to infuse additional equity, which is on the cards. They may do it by the next financial year. We are expecting a minimum ₹2,000 crore,” said Babu.
The lender was created by revamping the Sagarmala Development Corporation by the government with the sole purpose of boosting maritime finance as part of the larger national push to revive shipbuilding and create a strong maritime economy—announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February.
It is also the nodal agency for setting up the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) and its operational coordination. The fund comprises the Maritime Investment Fund (MIF) with a corpus of ₹20,000 crore and the Interest Incentivisation Fund (IIF) with a corpus of ₹5,000 crore.
Babu said the company will hold and manage the government’s contribution to the alternative investment fund established for the MIF, and is the nodal agency to channelise the IIF, which will also enhance its scope of funding.
Babu also said SMFCL is ready to lend at costs of borrowing below prevailing market rates, primarily due to two reasons—it has negligible operating costs due to a lean workforce, and its own cost of borrowings would also be low as it has a clean slate. “There are no backlogs or non-performing assets, so our cost of funds will be cheaper. We can lend at around 20–30 basis points below the prevailing market rate,” he said.
The NBFC has plans to enter shipbuilding in a big way as well. The sector has found few backers in the past due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the risks involved. The government has introduced a ₹70,000 crore maritime revival package. One of the goals of the package is to make maritime finance accessible and cheaper for stakeholders.
SMFCL was created with this objective in mind. However, financing of several projects will require expansion. Babu said the ticket size for private projects cannot be more than ₹150 crore currently and therefore they are not an immediate priority, even though there are plans to lend to private projects later. It will also be automatically out of the fray for large non-state-backed projects, as maritime projects are high capital expenditure and long-gestation ones.
For shipbuilding, SMFCL will likely join hands with other lenders in consortia to finance large projects, Babu said. “In this sector, you need a minimum ticket size, in terms of loan value, of ₹1,000–2,000 crore. So, currently, we cannot satisfy the requirements of large private sector projects. That is why we are focusing on the government sector now, since the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio or exposure limits are not applicable,” he said.
Babu expects that with adequate equity infusion and time, the company will be in a position to handle public-private partnership (PPP) ticket sizes of ₹1,000 crore and more. While the lender’s board has approved loan sanctions worth ₹25,000 crore, Babu wants to take the lender’s assets under management to a range of ₹40,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore in the medium term.