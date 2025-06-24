Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agnikul, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among 10 Indian startups on WEF list

Agnikul, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among 10 Indian startups on WEF list

Indian startups in AI, space tech, energy and data analytics make it to WEF's 2025 top 100 list, affirming India's rising presence in deep-tech innovation

Udisha Srivastav
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Ten Indian startups working on cutting-edge technologies—from artificial intelligence and space tech to data analytics and sustainability—have made it to the World Economic Forum’s prestigious list of the top 100 emerging companies for 2025. The annual list by WEF highlights the most promising global innovators shaping the future across sectors.
 
These startups include Equal, GalaxEye, Agnikul, CynLr, Dezy, Digantara, Exponent Energy, Freight Tiger, SolarSquare, and The ePlane Co.
 
Shreya Mishra, co-founder of SolarSquare, said: “At SolarSquare, our mission is to build India’s most trusted residential solar brand. Our full-stack integrated approach is designed to make rooftop solar reliable and hassle-free.” The company has already solarised almost 30,000 homes through its platform and aims to double the count to nearly 60,000 by the end of 2025. 
   
Notably, four portfolio companies of deep-tech investor Speciale Invest made it to the list—Agnikul, ePlane, CynLr and GalaxEye. Speaking on this milestone, Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner, Speciale Invest, said: “This global recognition affirms not only their audacious visions across space launch, flying taxis, robotic vision, and multi-sensor satellite intelligence, but also marks a pivotal moment for India’s rise as a deep-tech leader.”

Suyash Singh, founder and chief executive officer of space-tech startup GalaxEye, said: “To be named along with other deep-tech pioneers from India and around the world is a proud moment for us. This recognition is a validation of our global vision of enhancing Earth observation capabilities and providing actionable geospatial data to critical sectors worldwide.” The company is currently using its $10 million Series A funding for the launch of its first satellite, Mission Drishti, targeted for the end of this year.
 
Equal Identity is a platform enabling secure, real-time, consent-based data sharing for over 80 million people across financial services, insurance, healthcare, employment and housing. In March 2025 alone, the company processed more than 101 million transactions and is projected to cross a one billion annual transaction run rate in FY26—up from just 75,000 paid transactions in FY24. 
 
“The trajectory highlights both the institutional demand for verified data and the trust in our privacy-first approach. As we look ahead, we’re focused on strengthening this infrastructure further with deeper integrations, AI-led verification and governance models that ensure personal data can be used responsibly to unlock access and opportunity,” said Keshav Reddy, the company’s founder, adding that Equal's selection as a tech pioneer reflects the scale, depth and urgency of its infrastructure.
 
Interestingly, the same number of Indian startups were part of the WEF list last year. These included Amperehour, Cropin, Entri, HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI and String Bio.

World Economic Forum start- ups startups in India Startups

Jun 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

