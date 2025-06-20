Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reloy FY25 revenue rises 60% to ₹28.5 crore on strong referral sales growth

Reloy FY25 revenue rises 60% to ₹28.5 crore on strong referral sales growth

Founded in 2015, Reloy specialises in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their customers and brokers more efficiently

"We managed to grow 50 per cent in our core referral sales business," Reloy Founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Capital-backed proptech startup Reloy, which helps builders generate referral sales, has posted a 60 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 28.5 crore in the previous fiscal year on high demand for housing properties.

The company posted a gross revenue of Rs 17.8 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"We managed to grow 50 per cent in our core referral sales business," Reloy Founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI.

He noted that the company has cracked the code on referral sales and replicating this across all clients.

Saraf said the company is working with almost all leading real estate developers across major states.

 

Founded in 2015, Reloy specialises in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their customers and brokers more efficiently.

Reloy has so far raised Rs 13 crore from various investors, including HDFC Capital, which owns around 10 per cent stake in the startup.

The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners.

Reloy rewards homeowners with benefits across ancillary requirements of home interiors and home finance. It helps homeowners in post-purchase exercises like document management, construction tracking, and payments. It also creates a marketplace for other connected needs of home interiors and home finance.

According to Housing.com, one of the leading real estate listing platforms, highlighted that proptech firms have garnered a total of USD 4.6 billion between 2010-11 and 2023-24 financial years, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent.

As per the latest report of realtors' apex body CREDAI and EY, the Proptech market size is estimated to jump multifold to around USD 600 billion by 2047 from the current USD 10.5 billion due to rise in the use of technology in the real estate sector.

Topics : sales HDFC Capital start- ups

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

