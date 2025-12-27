Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / THINK Gas to cut CNG, PNG prices under PNGRB's revised unified tariff

THINK Gas to cut CNG, PNG prices under PNGRB's revised unified tariff

THINK Gas believes the revised framework brings greater transparency, enabling faster infrastructure rollout and long-term consumer benefits

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading gas distribution company, THINK Gas formed through the merger of largest private energy player AG&P Pratham and Think Gas has welcomed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's revised Unified Tariff framework, terming it as a timely and consumer-centric reform.

As per the revised tariff framework, THINK Gas customers in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka are expected to benefit from CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) price reductions of up to Rs 2.50 per kg and domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) reductions of up to Rs 5 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

In a statement on Saturday, THINK Gas said it would voluntarily reduce Domestic PNG prices by up to Rs 4 per standard cubic metre (SCM) for customers in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and up to Rs 2.77 per SCM in Rajasthan, even though these states are not yet connected to the National Gas Grid.

 

To come into effect from January 1, 2026, the new framework by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's revised Unified Tariff framework is expected to significantly reduce pipeline transportation costs for CNG and PNG in regions connected to the National Gas Grid, making natural gas more affordable for households and commuters.

Commenting on the occasion, THINK Gas MD and CEO Abhilesh Gupta said, the Petroleum and Natural Gas's progressive and forward-looking reforms would directly benefit households and daily commuters by making CNG and PNG more affordable.

Also Read

workspaces

Top 10 coworking firms control nearly two-thirds of flex office stock

Corporate, companies

Listed firms' rent, lease costs fall since pandemic as biz grows fasterpremium

small businesses

Active small business loans rise; total credit exposure hits ₹46 trillion

retail sector, FMCG sector

Retailers ramp up women hiring as sector reshapes frontline teams

Ship, shipping

New ship recycling rules kick in as India aligns with Hong Kong Conventionpremium

"This initiative reinforces PNGRB's commitment to consumer welfare and strengthens the role of natural gas as a clean, reliable and economical fuel. At THINK Gas, we are committed to passing on these benefits to consumers across our authorised areas," he said.

The revised tariff would encourage wider adoption of PNG as cooking fuel, improve the cost competitiveness of CNG for transport users and enhance the viability of City Gas Distribution into Tier II, III and semi-rural regions, he added.

The reform aligns with India's vision to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. By promoting cleaner fuels, it also supports improved air quality, infrastructure expansion and a sustainable energy ecosystem.

THINK Gas believes the revised framework brings greater transparency, enabling faster infrastructure rollout and long-term consumer benefits.

THINK Gas supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transportation and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, commercial establishments and industries. Its planned gas distribution network includes approximately 24,000 inch-km of steel pipelines, over 2,000 CNG stations and coverage of nearly 3.24 lakh square kilometres, serving more than 100 million customers, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rabies virus

Australia's advisory against rabies vaccine over-cautious: Manufacturer

Housing

Housing sales in seven cities fall 14% in 2025 but value rises 6%: Report

dairy

Food processing sector in India to log growth of 11-13% in FY26 and FY27premium

hospitality, hotels

Domestic tourism, corporate travel may push room rates up in 2026premium

The Coldplay concerts across Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January sent airfares, train tickets, and hotel prices soaring by nearly 20%

2025 became a year of highs and headwinds for Indian travel industrypremium

Topics : Industry News CNG natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon