BJP leader urges Kerala govt to enforce new law against illegal migration

BJP leader urges Kerala govt to enforce new law against illegal migration

Muraleedharan also claimed that these illegal immigrants, posing as guest workers, are involved in the spread of narcotics in the state

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday called on the Kerala government to strictly enforce the newly passed legislation aimed at curbing the influx of illegal migrants in the state.

Addressing reporters here, he said a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are arriving in Kerala under the guise of guest workers, and stressed that the law should be implemented in the state without fail.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that those who come to India for business, education and investment are welcome, but those who pose a threat to security will face stringent action.

 

Muraleedharan also claimed that these illegal immigrants, posing as guest workers, are involved in the spread of narcotics in the state.

"So, it is essential to implement the new law for the peaceful life and safety of ordinary people here," he said.

Criticising the Congress-led UDF over the matter, the former union minister alleged that the opposition front's approach in this regard is "disappointing".

Citing an example, the BJP leader alleged that when some Bangladesh natives were arrested from Aluva in Kochi recently, one of the friends of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had come to defend them.

The Congress's mandalam vice president was later arrested in the case, he added.

"The new bill is a crucial step towards eradicating drug abuse and terrorism."  He also urged the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress not to weaken Kerala's fight against the drug menace.

The veteran leader also accused the UDF of "trying to protect" Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in the illegal transaction case.

He said the Kerala High Court's recent verdict in a related case was proof of their "cooperative stand" on the issue.

The HC had on Friday dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now defunct IT firm and a private mining company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Kerala government Illegal immigration in India BJP

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

