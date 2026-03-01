Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Power consumption grows marginally by 1.86% to 132.99 bn units in Feb

Power consumption grows marginally by 1.86% to 132.99 bn units in Feb

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during February, also rose slightly to 243.15 GW from 238.06 GW recorded in February 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:26 PM IST
Power consumption in the country grew marginally by 1.86 per cent to 132.99 billion units in February from 130.56 BU a year ago, as the use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers slowed down due to higher-than usual temperature.

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during February, also rose slightly to 243.15 GW from 238.06 GW recorded in February 2025.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, during last summer (April 2025 onwards), the peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June, 2025.

 

According to government estimates, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the rainfall all over India in February was the lowest since 2001.

Also, no cold waves or cold days prevailed during February. The absence of any active western disturbances and lack of their interactions/confluences with easterly winds are the major reasons for subdued snow/rainfall in the month.

In February, India experienced the 10th highest maximum temperature, third highest minimum temperature, and fifth highest mean temperature since 1901, IMD has said.

Experts stated that the use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers decreased in February due to the absence of a cold wave.

This decreased the demand as well as the consumption of electricity in various parts of the country, especially in the north.

They said power consumption as well as demand is likely to be subdued in March due to low maximum temperatures.

The IMD has said that during March, the maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except northeast and east India, and some parts of the Western Himalayan region and central and peninsular India.

Experts are expecting more steady growth in power consumption as well as demand in April with the onset of summers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

