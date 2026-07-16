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Tourism must be measured by value, not merely footfall: Shekhawat

The Union tourism minister said India must focus on visitor experience, employment, infrastructure and lasting economic impact while expanding the sector

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

For inbound travel to India, the minister pointed out that analyses and comparisons often leave out something significant | (Photo:PTI)

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2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

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Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that to build the travel and tourism sector, the country must account not only for footfall but also for value, experiences and meaningful impact.
 
He added that India's biggest strength goes beyond the growth rate of its gross domestic product (GDP) to employment generation, more meaningful visitor experiences, stronger infrastructure and lasting economic opportunity across the country.
 
"Tourism is not merely a supporting sector; tourism is a nation-building sector," Shekhawat said in his keynote address at the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) Conclave 2026, noting that it generates employment, provides opportunities for women, turns young people into entrepreneurs and moves beyond cities by connecting villages and remote regions to markets.
   
For inbound travel to India, the minister pointed out that analyses and comparisons often leave out something significant. "We compare the number of arrivals; let's also look at the number of days. Tourists coming to India spend an average of 18.1 days here. For France, it is six days; for Thailand, it is less than four."
 
The aim, according to the Tourism Minister, is not just to grow in numbers but also to provide the world's most authentic destination experience. "There must be trust between the government, industry and policymakers," he said. "India needs all-inclusive growth, and to achieve that, it needs tourism more than anything," said Shekhawat.

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"The challenge before us is no longer proving tourism's potential; it is harnessing it at scale," said Puneet Chhatwal, chairman of FAITH.
 
"Tourism is a growth engine that has a multiplier effect on both economic and social development. By acting now on industry status, 50 destinations, Brand Bharat and ease of travel, we can position India as a global tourism powerhouse this decade," he added.
 
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged continued investment in Delhi's connectivity, public infrastructure, hospitality services and cultural programming, from its museums and performing arts to its heritage markets and festivals, in an effort to help the city emerge as one of the world's leading tourism capitals.
 
 

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Topics : Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tourism Ministry Indian tourism

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

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