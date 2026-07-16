Lower discount inventory drives higher full-price sales this EOSS season

This EOSS, the inventory on discount is lower and the sale period is also shorter than usual.

A higher number of wedding dates has also helped push demand for retailers. Retailers are witnessing double-digit growth in demand.

"This quarter, we have seen double-digit growth and full-price items have gained significant traction," Devarajan Iyer, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lifestyle chain of retail outlets, told Business Standard.

He explained that the rise in demand is due to the large number of wedding dates, coupled with the government putting more money in the hands of consumers by reducing goods and services tax (GST) and the income tax rebate benefits that have increased spending, the benefit of which is percolating to the retail industry.

Lifestyle typically saw 40 per cent of its stock on discount. However, this time, due to strong demand, only 30 per cent of its stock is on discount.

"While the discounts are in the range of 30-40 per cent, the duration will be shorter at around seven to eight weeks, compared with 10 weeks earlier," Iyer said.

Ethnic wear brand Biba Apparel is also witnessing similar buoyancy in sentiment and is seeing double-digit like-for-like (LFL) sales during this discount period.

"Our LFL sales are trending in the mid- to high-teens this discount season, which is strong. We are also launching our fresh stock earlier than usual," Siddharth Bindra, managing director of Biba Apparel, said.

He also said there is strong offtake of fresh stock this time, and he is optimistic about the season ahead.

In its pre-quarter update, V-Mart Retail said its revenue increased by more than 23 per cent to Rs 1,089 crore. The company's same-store sales growth in the April-June quarter was more than 9 per cent.

However, Mohanlal & Sons, known especially for men's celebration wear, saw demand pick up significantly in June, though it did not see strong demand in May.

"May was good for women's ethnic wear, but June was better for men's wear. Due to the strong demand that came in June, it helped wipe out the slowdown we saw in May," said Mayank Mohanlal, partner and CEO of Mohanlal & Sons.