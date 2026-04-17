Star hotels in Goa self-downgrading to avoid higher fees: Minister Khaunte

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday claimed that several star-rated hotels in the coastal state are deliberately downgrading themselves to avoid paying higher government fees, resulting in a loss of revenue to the exchequer.

Khaunte told reporters in Porvorim that even a few five-star hotels that were supposed to be in the 'A' or 'B' category are moving to lower categories to save fees.

The minister also hinted at action being taken against his own tourism department officials, who were supposed to physically inspect these properties before allotting the categories.

Khaunte said he has formed a team led by Tourism Director Kedar Naik to inspect all "tourism enterprises" across the coastal state and verify the categories under which they are registered.

He said the department has created different categories for these tourism establishments based on various factors. However, several hotels are self-downgrading to avoid paying higher fees, causing revenue loss for the state, he said.

"The team will also check hotel registrations, their renewals and other related aspects," the minister added.