Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Traditional beverage Goli Soda sees strong demand in US, Europe, and Gulf

Traditional beverage Goli Soda sees strong demand in US, Europe, and Gulf

This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion

Goli Soda

The revival of this beverage, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's traditional beverage Goli Soda is witnessing strong consumer response in key international markets, including the US, UK, Europe, and the Gulf, driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention, an official statement said on Sunday.

Under a strategic partnership with Fair Exports, India has ensured steady deliveries of Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda, to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region, the commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said.

"This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion," it said, adding the product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.

 

The revival of this beverage, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote and export authentic, homegrown food and beverage products in the global markets, it said.

"What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product," it said.

It added that the demand for the product in the global market proves that homegrown Indian flavours can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for domestic exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing supply down 34%, sales drop 23% in top 9 cities in Q1CY25: Report

startup funding investment

STPI-supported 134 startups raise Rs 286 crore fund from investors

PLI scheme, Production-linked incentive

Centre disbursed Rs 14,020 crore for 10 sectors so far under PLI schemes

online gaming digital gaming

DGGI blocks 357 illegal online gaming sites, attaches 2,400 bank accounts

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Bengaluru's Thanisandra Rd housing prices up 67% in 3 years: Anarock

Topics : United States Europe Gulf countries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon