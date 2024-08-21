Business Standard
Trai directs telcos to track messages, block unregistered telemarketers

Trai directs telcos to track messages, block unregistered telemarketers

Trai said that starting September 1, all access service providers are banned from sending messages with URLs, APKs, OTT links, or callback numbers that are not whitelisted by the senders

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday instructed telecom operators to ensure that the origin and path of all messages from senders to recipients can be traced. This measure is being implemented to reduce spam messages and block unregistered telemarketers.
 
Telecom companies have been directed to activate this traceability by November 1, 2024.
 
This initiative by Trai is important as the regulator has been actively issuing directives to telecom operators to curb unauthorised telemarketers who engage in promotional calls and messages to subscribers. It also plays a key role in protecting users from potential fraud.


Safeguarding user interest

Last week, Trai instructed telecom operators to cut off all services to unregistered telemarketers caught making spam calls and to blacklist them for up to two years. These steps are aimed at creating a secure and transparent messaging environment, thereby safeguarding consumer interests and preventing fraudulent activities.
 
In its directions, Trai said, “Effective from September 1, 2024, all access service providers will be prohibited from transmitting messages containing URLs, APKs, OTT links, or call back numbers which are not whitelisted by the senders.”
 
The regulator has implemented strict penalties to prevent the improper use of templates for promotional purposes.

Trai said, “Content templates registered under the wrong category will be blacklisted, and repeated offences will lead to a one-month suspension of the sender’s services."

Trai tightens DLT compliance

To address any misuse of headers or content templates, Trai has ordered the immediate suspension of all associated traffic for verification. Compliance with DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) regulations requires that all registered message headers and content templates follow the specified guidelines.

Additionally, a single content template cannot be associated with multiple headers, according to Trai. Headers are allocated to business entities for the purpose of sending commercial communications.

Additionally, Trai has directed telecom operators to move telemarketing calls on the 140 series to the online DLT platform by September 30 to improve monitoring and control.

Topics : TRAI Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

