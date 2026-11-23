HFCL, Sterlite Technologies share price movement

HFCL (₹177.95) and Sterlite Technologies (STL) (₹591.40) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuits on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade amid the sell-off in Ai-related stocks globally.

These stocks quoted lower for the third straight day. Sterlite Technologies corrected 41 per cent, while HFCL slipped 34 per cent from their respective 52-week highs of ₹1,054.45 and ₹282.10 touched in October 2026. Prior to that, in the calendar year 2026, the market price of STL zoomed 1,146 per cent and HFCL 372 per cent.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel to acquire 26.6% stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,510 crore Currently, HFCL and STL trade under T group category on the BSE. T group shares are securities that the BSE puts into the Trade to Trade (T2T) segment as a surveillance and investor-protection measure. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. T2T stocks can only be delivery based; i.e., the buyer must take delivery of these shares.

Why are HFCL and STL shares under pressure?

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural and Enterprise networks.

HFCL is a leading technology enterprise with operations in high-end Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, Optical Connectivity Solutions, Telecom and Defence Equipment. The company is also creating digital networks for Telcos, Enterprises and Defence Forces.

The US markets witnessed a sharp selloff on Friday, with the Dow Jones plunging 949.73 points (1.93 per cent) to 48,147.33, the S&P 500 declining 265.41 points (3.70 per cent) to 6,910.42, and the Nasdaq falling 1,261.47 points (5.28 per cent) to 22,617.73, as concerns over AI valuations intensified.

"We are witnessing heightened volatility across markets - equity, currency and metals. While globally equity markets are selling off led by an AI rout, India has been outperforming significantly led by fairly valued large-caps. The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost the market sentiments, strongly supported by fundamentals,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Meanwhile, the significant improvement in STL's operating performance is largely driven by growing contribution from the data centre segment which accounted for 21 per cent of revenue in Q1FY27 compared to 1 per cent in FY26. STL has received a sizeable order of $1.1 billion to be executed over three years for a data center customer and execution for the same has already started, according to Crisil Ratings.

Profitability is also supported by the reduction of tariff in the US to 10 per cent in February 2026 along with an increased proportion of sales to the US. The US market typically has higher realisations which has supported the profitability. Supported by these drivers, the company is expected to report revenue of over ₹8,000 crore with profitability of over 20 per cent in fiscal 27, the rating agency said in its September 2026 rating rationale.

However, any material increase in tariffs affecting profitability, margin compression due to improvement in global supply conditions, and slower-than-expected ramp-up of the data centre segment impacting overall margins will remain key monitorables, Crisil Ratings said.

Meanwhile, the global optical fibre cable (OFC) industry has largely emerged from the demand slowdown witnessed in FY24 and FY25. While oversupply and pricing pressure persisted through much of 2024 and 2025, demand recovery accelerated in FY26, primarily driven by AI data centres, cloud infrastructure, fiber to the home (FTTH) expansion and 5G deployments. AI-driven data centres are significantly increasing fibre consumption, with industry estimates indicating that AI-focused facilities require substantially higher fibre density than traditional data centres.

The sharp recovery in global optical fibre/OFC demand in FY26 also led to an improvement in pricing, supporting higher order inflows and profitability across the industry. However, sustainability of this demand momentum and pricing environment in the medium term will remain a key rating monitorable, CARE Ratings said in HFCL’s July 2026 rating rationale. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.