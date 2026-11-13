Trai sees drop in spam calls on network, even as customer complaints rise
The telecom resources disconnected by BSNL for repeat spam violations in Q2FY27, compared with 4,963 by Jio, 7,889 by Airtel and 355 by Vi
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
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India’s telecom network saw over 1.53 million complaints against unsolicited commercial communications (UCCs) in Q2FY27, up from around 1.08 million complaints in Q1, while the total number of calls originating from the network fell over 2 per cent to 714 billion, shows Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data.
Highlights
224.49 mn: of India’s 1.349 billion telecom subscribers had registered DND preferences as of September 30, 2026. Over 1.12 billion subscribers have not registered their preferences
Zero: The telecom resources disconnected by BSNL for repeat spam violations in Q2FY27, compared with 4,963 by Jio, 7,889 by Airtel and 355 by Vi. Jio’s reported the lowest complaints among private sector peers
18.28 bn: Suspected spam calls flagged by AI-based systems in Q2FY27, down 20.5 per cent from 22.99 billion in Q1FY27
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Topics : TRAI Trai on spam calls spams
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 11:58 PM IST