Transition away from coal not happening in foreseeable future: Govt

Although India is pushing for renewable, non-fossil-based energy, but the share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in the years ahead, Parliament was informed

Omnipresent's drone based Coal inspection

The government said many new coal blocks are being operationalised to meet the growing energy demand.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
The transition away from coal is not happening in India in the foreseeable future, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Although India is pushing for renewable, non-fossil-based energy, but the share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in the years ahead to ensure affordable energy availability, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said.
"In India, the transition away from coal or Just Transition is not happening in the foreseeable future," the minister said.
Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said although, in due course, some mines may close down due to exhaustion of reserves, at the same time, many new coal blocks are being operationalised to meet the growing energy demand.
"These mines are not only ensuring affordability and energy security of the nation but also providing new additional opportunities for new employment and redeployment of workers in new mines from the to-be-closed mines to ensure better livelihood and also generate indirect employment opportunities in coal regions," he said.
"The World Bank is implementing a technical assistance project...This is intended for the study of already closed, abandoned and to be closed mines due to resource exhaustion and geo-spatial mapping of the area," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government Parliament winter session coal industry Coal demand renewable energy sector

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

