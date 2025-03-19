Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Cabinet approves Rs 1,500 cr scheme to boost low-value BHIM-UPI txns

Union Cabinet approves Rs 1,500 cr scheme to boost low-value BHIM-UPI txns

This is the first time the Centre has defined small and large merchants in the context of outlining BHIM-UPI incentives

BHIM UPI

The Centre has set an incentive rate of 0.15 per cent for a transaction value of up to Rs 2,000 made to small merchants, while large merchants under the same value bracket will receive no incentives

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive for promoting low-value BHIM-UPI peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions for the financial year 2024-25. The scheme is being rolled out to promote the BHIM-UPI platform to achieve a target of 20,000 crore total transaction volume in FY25.
 
This is the first time the Centre has defined small and large merchants in the context of outlining BHIM-UPI incentives.
 
The Centre has set an incentive rate of 0.15 per cent for a transaction value of up to Rs 2,000 made to small merchants, while large merchants under the same value bracket will receive no incentives.
   
For transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 at both small and large merchants, no incentives will be provided.
 
"The incentive scheme on promoting low-value UPI transactions, which has been approved by the Cabinet today, will encourage digital payments and further 'Ease of Living',” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

However, industry players were not happy with the allocation, with many raising concerns about maintaining growth momentum.
 
At present, banks and digital payment processing firms bear the costs of processing transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
MDR refers to a fee charged to merchants by payment processing companies or banks to execute a transaction.
 
"With zero MDR on UPI and the government allocating only Rs 1,500 crore for processing transactions worth Rs 246.82 lakh crore in 2024, the entire ecosystem is just not going to have enough funds for scaling and growth. It will choke the ecosystem," said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director of Infibeam Avenues and chairman of the Payments Council of India (PCI).
 
According to industry estimates, incentives in the range of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore are required to cover the costs of processing UPI transactions, which continue to be MDR-free.
 
"We don’t want to survive on government incentives. The only solution is for the government to allow us to charge a low, controlled MDR of 25 basis points (bps) on UPI P2M transactions for merchants with more than Rs 40 lakh turnover. The incentives can continue for smaller merchants by offering them zero MDR," Patel added.
 
The total incentives for FY24 by the government on BHIM-UPI were Rs 3,268 crore. Incentives of Rs 1,802 crore and Rs 957 crore were earmarked for BHIM-UPI in FY23 and FY22, respectively. About Rs 408 crore and Rs 432 crore were approved for promoting RuPay debit cards.
 
He explained that the existing outlay is insufficient for the sector, especially amid a funding winter, rising costs for deploying payment acceptance mechanisms, and increasing compliance costs.
 
"We welcome the Cabinet’s decision to incentivise low-value transactions up to Rs 2,000 at the rate of 0.15 per cent for the small merchant category. We are hopeful that in the future, a market-driven, sustainable pricing framework (MDR regime) for low-value P2M transactions will evolve to appropriately incentivise all market participants," said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI).
 
The terms of the scheme’s outlay outline that 80 per cent of the admitted claim amount by acquiring banks will be disbursed without any conditions. However, the remaining outlay would depend on fulfilling conditions such as banks having a technical decline rate of less than 0.75 per cent and a system uptime of more than 99.5 per cent.
 
The objective of the incentives includes promoting the BHIM-UPI platform and achieving the target of 20,000 crore total transaction volume in FY25, among others.
 

Topics : BHIM UPI transactions Online payments

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

