JUST IN
Heavy rains: Lucknow, other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday
Planes will be manufactured in Gujarat in coming years, says PM Modi
All Noida schools to stay closed on Monday following heavy rains
Girl killed, nine injured as roof of building collapses in Delhi
Process started to merge Amul with 5 other cooperative societies: Amit Shah
1,000 electric vehicle charging points set up across Delhi, says govt
Lovlina, Jaismine and Hussamuddin confirm medals at National Games
Continuous light rain gives Delhi its second 'good' air day of year
Merely making law to help backward community not enough: RSS chief
'Nitish should resign, has grown indifferent towards EBCs who support PM'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Vladimir Putin calls attack on Kerch Bridge to Crimea 'a terrorist act'
1 killed, 3 injured in high-pressure gas leak at Navi Mumbai power plant
Business Standard

Delhi records second-highest rainfall of 74 mm in a day after 15 years

Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data

Topics
Delhi | Rainfall | rains

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rainfall, Delhi rain
Photo: PTI

Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the national capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR.

According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday.

--IANS

spt/shs

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 06:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.