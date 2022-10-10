Delhi records second-highest rainfall of 74 mm in a day after 15 years

Delhi, with 74 mm of till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR.

According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in and nearby areas on Monday.

