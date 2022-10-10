Delhi records second-highest rainfall of 74 mm in a day after 15 years

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
Climate change made extreme heatwaves in India 100 times more likely: Study
Climate change made record heatwave in India 30 times more likely: Study
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
North to western India to get scattered rainfall during next five days: IMD
-
Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data.
Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the national capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR.
According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday.
--IANS
spt/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 06:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU