Business Standard

Delhi rainfall so far in October 2nd highest in 16 years, shows IMD data

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month since 2007, according to India Meteorological Department data

Delhi | Rainfall | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, rain
Representative Image

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month since 2007, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The city recorded 25.3 mm rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday and 21.8 mm on Monday.

The rainfall so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The national capital received a record 122.5 mm of rainfall in October last year.

The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.

The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.

The incessant rains, the result of an interaction between a western disturbance and a deep trough of easterly winds, also helped meet the yearly quota (774.4 mm) of precipitation.

Delhi has received 790 mm of rainfall so far this year.

The capital recorded 31 per cent surplus rain in September -- 164.5 mm against a normal of 125.1 mm.

It received 286.3 mm of rainfall in July, 37 per cent more than normal, and just 24.5 mm of precipitation in June against an average of 74.1 mm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:05 IST

