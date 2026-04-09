UP govt to link industrial clusters with logistics networks, export hubs

The move aims to reduce logistics costs and improve the export competitiveness of the state’s producers and manufacturers.

The synchronisation of industrial clusters with logistics and export hubs is expected to facilitate faster movement of industrial and agricultural goods from Uttar Pradesh to key domestic and global markets.

Upping the ante, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to position the proposed 1,500-acre Bulk Drug & Pharma Park in Lalitpur district as a global export hub.

Located in Navi Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority is one of India’s premier container ports, handling about 50 per cent of the country’s total containerised cargo.

Connected to over 200 ports worldwide, JNPA is currently ranked among the top 100 container ports globally.

Under the agreement, the Lalitpur Pharma Park will be linked to both the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via the high-speed Dadri–Khurja rail link.

“The partnership will provide investors with world-class logistics facilities, enhancing their global competitiveness and accelerating trade activities,” UPSIDA CEO Vijay Kiran Anand said.

With an expanding network of expressways and growing industrialisation, Uttar Pradesh is attracting increasing investment in logistics and warehousing.

Last-mile logistics company DAAKit is looking to expand its warehouse network and hyperlocal logistics operations across central and eastern Uttar Pradesh to cater to SMEs.

Having already launched operations in Lucknow, the company is bullish on expanding into other major centres such as Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj in the near term, CEO Chandan Singh Ghugtyal said.

Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for about 55 per cent of India’s total expressway length, is planning to develop 27 industrial parks across the state.

These industrial hubs will be developed near 22 expressways that are operational, under construction, or in the pipeline.

At present, seven expressways are operational in Uttar Pradesh, including the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Three expressways, including the Ganga Expressway and the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, are under construction, while 12 more are proposed by the state government.