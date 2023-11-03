close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Uttarakhand govt approves 5 solar power plants to promote green energy

He said that these projects will lead to investment of about Rs 24 crore in the field of solar energy in the state and will also encourage green energy

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

The official further added that their total capacity is 5265 kilowatts | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government on Friday said it has approved five solar power plants with a capacity of 5265 kilowatts under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, a CMO statement said.
An official said that this scheme is being run with the aim of promoting green energy in the state.
"The state government is continuously making efforts to promote solar energy in the state. Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme is being operated under this. In this sequence, under the Uttarakhand State Solar Policy-2023 notified by the government, proposals were invited for application by UREDA in the Type-II category on 20 July 2023," the release said.
It said that Energy and Alternative Energy Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has informed that five proposals have been approved by the State Level Monitoring Committee constituted under his chairmanship at the government level.
The official further added that their total capacity is 5265 kilowatts.
He said that these projects will lead to investment of about Rs 24 crore in the field of solar energy in the state and will also encourage green energy.
He said that to promote green energy in the state, along with the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarozgar Yojana, rooftop solar power plants are established for the domestic consumers of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, on which additional subsidy is provided by the Central Government as well as the State Government.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Construction ban: Credai asks members to take anti-pollution measures

Ambition to grow AI, startup innovations as important as AI safety: MoS IT

Competition Commission to conduct market study on cement sector in India

Air purifier sales surge as air quality worsens in national capital

Competition Commission of India launches market study on cement sector

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Uttarakhand solar plant India's solar energy

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon