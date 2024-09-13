Business Standard
Trade groups call for Amazon, Flipkart suspension over antitrust breaches

Indian antitrust investigation reports have found Amazon and Flipkart violated local competition laws by giving preference to select sellers and priority to certain listings, hurting competition

amazon, flipkart

Representational Image

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

A lawmaker of India's ruling party and a key retailers' group urged the government on Friday to suspend the operations of Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart in light of antitrust breaches.
Indian antitrust investigation reports, which are not public, have found Amazon and Flipkart violated local competition laws by giving preference to select sellers and priority to certain listings, hurting competition, Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday.
Praveen Khandelwal, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, told Reuters he will soon hold discussions with the federal government and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to call for action including "immediately suspending" the e-commerce companies' operations in India.
 
"The practices of these companies are greatly damaging our manufacturing sector," he said.
Goyal's office, Flipkart and Amazon India did not respond to requests for comment.
The two companies have previously denied any wrongdoing and said they comply with Indian laws. They have not commented on the Competition Commision of India (CCI) reports.

Khandelwal is also secretary general emeritus of India's powerful Confederation of All India Traders, which represents around 80 million shopkeepers and has for years protested against Amazon's and Flipkart's practices which it says hurts smaller retailers.
The CCI findings follow a Reuters investigation from 2021 which was based on Amazon internal documents and showed the company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers on its platform, some of whom were called "Special Merchants", and used them to bypass Indian laws.
Traders and retailers are seen as a key voting bloc for Modi's ruling party, and the investigation findings come ahead of key state elections in the industrial hubs of Maharashtra and Haryana.
Last month, Commerce Minister Goyal publicly called out Amazon by saying the company's investments often cover its losses and the funds were "not coming in for any great service."
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon Amazon India Flipkart Competition Commission of India antitrust law e-commerce industry

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

