close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

White good PLI beneficiary should obtain cost certificate for sales: DPIIT

The revised guidelines also extend the deadline for filing claims from October 31 in the following financial year to which the claim pertains to January 15

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, consumer durables, air conditioners, white goods, led lights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Companies selected under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for white goods will have to submit a certificate from a registered cost accountant with regard to related party sales and computation of the arm's length price for availing benefits of the scheme.
Making certain changes in the guidelines of the PLI scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of white goods (air conditioners and LED lights), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the administrative ministry may also visit the manufacturing facilities to review the scheme's progress, and directly solicit feedback from the industry.
Based on the requests and suggestions received from various applicants and industry associations and with a view to simplifying the operation of the scheme, the department has made certain revisions to the scheme guidelines issued by the DPIIT on June 4, 2021.
According to the department, regarding captive consumption and sales to related party, products sold to group company(ies) or used for captive consumption should be certified by a cost accountant, who is a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India.
Similarly, the computation of the arm's length price should be accompanied by a certificate from the cost accountant.
The revised guidelines also extend the deadline for filing claims from October 31 in the following financial year to which the claim pertains to January 15.
"In the event of any discrepancy observed between statutory compliances and records provided at the time of filing of claim(s) the applicant shall refund the excess incentive availed along with the interest," it said.
Further, the department has increased the time limit by one year to three years to submit the details of the additional location with all relevant documents.
The scheme was approved with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore. Companies which have been selected under this include Daikin, Panasonic, and Syska.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Concerned departments may consider course correction for PLI scheme: DPIIT

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Flipkart, Amazon witness booming start for their festive sale events

Average coal stock tumbles to season's low ahead of festive demand

NCLAT set aside CCI order imposing penalty of Rs 38 cr on 18 sugar mills

Coming soon: CCI's Leniency Plus norms to encourage cartel reporting

Markets rebound as US rate hike concerns ease; Sensex rises 567 points

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DPIIT PLI scheme FMCG

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon