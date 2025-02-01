Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Will work out measures to help industry address non-tariff barriers: Goyal

Will work out measures to help industry address non-tariff barriers: Goyal

The commerce and finance ministries are working as a team to see which are the sectors that require maximum support in terms of availability of capital, technology upgradation, marketing

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal(Photo: PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will work out measures to help the industry in addressing the non-tariff measures such as the European Union (EU)’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) regulation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tells Shreya Nandi in a post-Budget interaction. Edited excerpts:
 
Q. Tell us about the export promotion mission and how will the government spend the Rs 2,250 crore that has been allocated?
 
The commerce and finance ministries are working as a team to see which are the sectors that require maximum support in terms of availability of capital, technology upgradation, marketing, brand building, access to newer markets, and promotion of newer products. In a way, it is an omnibus scheme, which gives a lot of flexibility for promoting exports.
   
Q. The Budget specifically mentions there will be support measures for MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures. By when can we expect the steps?
 
The broad idea was that if any country has very difficult quality approvals, the government should be in a position to support MSMEs in meeting those costs. So, if there is an additional cost, let's say meeting the EU’s CBAM regulation. We would like to support our micro and small units to be able to meet those reporting requirements of certification.

Also Read

Trade, container

EU carbon tax, deforestation regulation may impact exporters: Eco Survey

European Union, EU

5 years after Britain left EU, full impact of Brexit still emerging

BYD, BYD Co. Atto 3

China's big EV push into Europe fizzles out on EU tariffs and slowdown

European Union, EU

EU cautiously agrees to ease sanctions on Syria in wake of Assad's downfall

European Union flag

EU extends Russia sanctions by 6 months after Hungary lifts veto threat

 
The team that will work on this mission will work out measures to help our industry in addressing the NTBs (non-tariff barriers). We are also in continuous dialogue with our counterparts to reduce NTBs.
 
Q. There’s no allocation for market access initiative and interest equalisation scheme. Your take?
 
We have brought all of it into this bucket because we would like to see targeted and focused interventions rather than just a regular intervention, where big and small, or all sectors get the same treatment.
 
Interest equalisation scheme was over on December 31 (2024). The commerce and finance ministries can address if any sector needs to be supported through any scheme and draw the contours of the scheme. I personally think we have better ways to have targeted benefits for those sectors which deserve and need the same the most.
 
Q. India has been called a “tariff king” by the US President. Is the customs duty reduction on several products in line with that?
 
We have always tried to address the issue of inverted duties. We have always been responsive to industry’s requests on reduction of tariffs and duties. This is a continuation of that effort and will send a positive message to the industry. It will help manufacturing grow because (cheaper) raw materials and intermediate outputs will make our products more competitive in the international market.
 
Q. We already have production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors to boost manufacturing and create jobs. How will the manufacturing mission work?
 
For those PLIs, beneficiaries have been selected, they are investing, and the scheme has been a runaway success. Now the national manufacturing mission will look at the manufacturing ecosystem, identify focus areas, which are futuristic and where there’s demand in domestic and foreign markets, and come up with recommendations on what we should do.

More From This Section

manufacturing

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024, shows govt data

PremiumSatyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

Transfer passengers' share likely to double in 10 years, says BIAL COO

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Commerce Ministry withdraws 'track and trace' rule for pharma exports

mumbai property registration

Mumbai sees highest Jan property registrations in 13 years: Knight Frank

Deloitte

Critical mineral mission shows India's effort for energy security: Deloitte

Topics : Piyush Goyal European Union tariffs Union Budget Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon