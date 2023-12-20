Year-ender 2023: 5 Women who created history in their respective fields

In the year 2023, many extraordinary women in the world made history in their specific fields. These women have shaped society in a variety of ways, from sports and entertainment to politics and activism, they shine like a superstar.

In India likewise, from getting a gallantry award to taking responsibility for key roles in combat units, ladies in the Indian defence forces kept on conquering new horizons in 2023. Several women scripted history with their remarkable achievements, helping India reach new milestones in gender inclusivity and progress.

Top 5 Women that ruled the world in 2023

Alex Morgan: Record-Breaking Soccer Star

Alex Morgan, famous soccer star and two-time Olympic medalist etched her name in history by turning into the highest scoring mother throughout the history of the US Women's National Team. Morgan, who gave birth to her daughter in 2020, accomplished this during the SheBelieves Cup championship game against Brazil on February 22.

Her journey from motherhood to soccer achievement is a testimony to her flexibility, dedication, and unquestionable expertise. Beyond her athletic ability, Morgan's accomplishments stretch out to her position as the best-paid women's soccer player around the world, with a yearly pay estimated at $5.7 million in salary and endorsements as per Forbes.

Michelle Yeoh: Acclaimed actress in Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh, an acclaimed actress with a profession lasting almost forty years, earned global respect in 2023 for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment world. The 60-year-old won a Golden Globe in January for her role in the 2022 film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and won the SAG Award the following month.

Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for lead actress at the 95th Academy Awards, setting a new standard for the category. Her awards and accomplishments highlight her ability, life span, and the positive effect she has had on variety and portrayal in Hollywood.



Taylor Swift: Queen of the music industry

Taylor Swift became the first woman to appear twice on the 'TIME's 2023' Person of the Year cover since the franchise began in 1927.

Swift's influence rises above the music industry, as she overwhelmed the Billboard 200 albums chart with five titles simultaneously, an accomplishment unheard of beginning around 1963. With her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)" getting back to the best spot, Swift keeps on reclassifying achievement and setting new benchmarks for women in the music business.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee: first woman officer in the Indian Naval Warship

Prerna is set to be the first lady official of the Indian Naval force to command the Indian Naval Warship, the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet posted on X in December. The officer is the First Lieutenant of the warship INS Chennai.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: First women for combat unit

Dhami turned into the first woman Air Force officer to take responsibility for a frontline combat unit. A missile squadron in the western sector was given the lead to be led by Group Captain Shaliza Dhami.

In 2019, she turned into the first woman officer in the Air Force to get elevated to the post of flight commander of the flying unit.