Happy Valentine's Day 2025: WhatsApp Status, GIFs, quotes to share

Every year on February 14, the world celebrates Valentine's Day, the day of love. It is the perfect day to express your feelings and love to someone special.
Sometimes gifts fail to express what a few words can do, so leverage the opportunity and share Valentine’s Day warm wishes and a message that truly resonates.
If you want to make this day more special, here are some WhatsApp Status images, GIFs, and messages to share.
Happy Valentine’s Day 2025: WhatsApp Status
Happy Valentine’s Day 2025: Quotes
- “You are my today and all of my tomorrows.” — Leo Christopher
- “I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
- “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known—and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
- “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” — Jane Austen
- “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott
- “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë
- “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle
- “Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.” — Robert Browning
- “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse
- “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “You’re my favorite notification.”
- “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.”
- “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.”
- “You are my happy place.”
- “I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.”
- “Love is sharing your popcorn.” — Charles Schultz
- “I love you even when I’m hungry.”
- “You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it.”
- “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz
- “Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.”