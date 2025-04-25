Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the March 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 74.37% to Rs 69.24 crore

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers declined 99.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.37% to Rs 69.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.70% to Rs 181.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 509.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.24270.14 -74 509.06421.75 21 OPM %69.3435.04 -83.1645.12 - PBDT6.1647.46 -87 222.7082.10 171 PBT5.7647.14 -88 221.4081.06 173 NP0.1637.07 -100 181.1778.19 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

