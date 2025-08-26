Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India board approves Aseem Joshi as president & managing director

3M India board approves Aseem Joshi as president & managing director

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

3M India said that its board has approved the appointment of Aseem Joshi as president and managing director (MD) (designate) of the company, effective from 13 October 2025.

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Joshi will take primary responsibility for overseeing the companys operations and steering its strategic initiatives. He will work closely with the current managing director, Ramesh Ramadurai, to ensure a smooth leadership transition and sustained growth.

Joshi brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience in engineering, consulting, business development, and leadership, having held key positions at renowned global organizations such as IBM, McKinsey, Eaton, and Honeywell. Most recently, he served as the chief executive officer of GMM Pfaudlers India business from 2021 to 2025.

 

Academically accomplished, Joshi holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune, India, a Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, USA, and an MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: US tariff pressure mounts on D-St; Sensex sinks 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,750

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner

What to know about Kushner, envoy summoned by Paris over Macron letter

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns of 'great consequences' if Russia, Ukraine skip talks

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

3M India is engaged in Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care and Consumer.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 21.6% to Rs 157.15 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a slight 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,046.57 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Shares of 3M India shed 0.02% to Rs 30,530 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Sobha Ltd Spurts 0.51%

Sobha Ltd Spurts 0.51%

BLS International Services wins work order of Rs 2,055 cr

BLS International Services wins work order of Rs 2,055 cr

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon